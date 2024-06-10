USS Oak Hill arrives in Cherbourg, France

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble | NORMANDY, France (June 6, 2024) Lance Cpl. Jacob Cumbie, assigned to the 24th Marine...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Kemble | NORMANDY, France (June 6, 2024) Lance Cpl. Jacob Cumbie, assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), mans his position as part of the small caliber action team (SCAT) and defense of the amphibious task force (DATF) team during sea and anchor detail aboard the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), June 6, 2024. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) support high-end warfighting exercises, while demonstrating speed and agility, operating in a dynamic security environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Kemble) see less | View Image Page

CHERBOURG, France – The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious landing dock USS Oak Hill arrived in Cherbourg, France for a scheduled port visit, June 6, 2024.



The visit to Cherbourg demonstrates strong relationships between the U.S. Navy and the French Navy.



“It is important for us to continue to strengthen our connections with our allies and partners,” said Cmdr. Matuwo Olufokunbi, Oak Hill’s Executive Officer, “Our arrival in Cherbourg gives us that opportunity while also allowing the crew to honor and appreciate the legacy of the legends that served before us.”



The port visit follows a collaboration between Oak Hill, the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) and the French Navy amphibious assault ship Mistral (L9013) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France.



“I’m amazed we got to visit France twice,” said Lance Cpl. Connor McCutcheon assigned to the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), “having this much time to experience [French] culture while honoring the heroes of World War II is an experience I never thought I’d have in the military.”



Oak Hill is operating in the 6th Fleet and U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) areas of operations, in support of maritime stability and security in defense of U.S., Allied, and partner interests.



The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is comprised of its flagship namesake, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), Oak Hill, and the embarked 24th MEU (SOC).



The 24th MEU (SOC) is a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) with a command element, Aviation Combat Element (Medium Marine Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced), Ground Combat Element (Battalion Landing Team 1/8), and Logistics Combat Element (Combat Logistics Battalion 24).



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



