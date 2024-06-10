908th has a dozen leaders earn the title of FGO or higher so far this year

The 908th Airlift Wing has had 12 current or former commissioned officers selected to enter the ranks of Field Grade Officer or continue up that ladder since the beginning of 2024.



On Jan. 16, 2024, five current or former members were selected to the rank of Lt. Col. Maj. Amanda Duty with the 908th Aeromedical Staging Squadron; Maj. Kristy Houska, former 908th Logistic Readiness Squadron commander; Maj. Mary Hunter, 908th Airlift Wing head Judge Advocate; Maj. William Wamser, a pilot in the 908th’s Program Integration Office; and Maj. Joshua Wendell, former 908th AW head Judge Advocate.



Then, on April 1, 2024, the wing found out that one current and one former squadron commander within the wing had been selected to the rank of Col.



The 908th Force Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Tyisha Owens, and the former 908th Operations Support Squadron Commander, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall were selected to promote to the next level.



And most recently, April 15, 2024, the wing learned that five of its current Captains are leaving the world of Company Grade Officers and joining the group known as FGOs.



Capt. Thomas Boone from the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Capt. Todrick Burks from the 908th Maintenance Squadron, Capt. Crystal Grimball from the 908th Civil Engineer Squadron, Capt. Desiree Statler from the 908th AES and Capt. Krizia Ware from the 908th AES were all selected to promote to the rank of Maj.



“Our officers play crucial roles in leading and managing personnel, equipment, and operations,” explained 908th Mission Support Group Commander, Col. Donna Whittaker. “Recognizing promotions highlights the importance of leadership development within our organization and emphasizes the qualities and skills that are valued in military leaders, encouraging others to develop these traits.”

