Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Onaga, Kansas

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Tech. 4 Elmo F. Hartwick, a Soldier killed during World War II, will be interred June 21 at Onaga Cemetery, Onaga, Kansas. Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, Wamego, Kansas, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Onaga, Hartwick was assigned to Company C, 149th Engineer Combat Battalion in the European Theater. He was killed in action June 6, 1944, at age 38, when the Infantry Landing Craft he was aboard burst into flames after being struck by an underwater mine and enemy artillery fire, as it streamed toward the shore of Omaha Beach, Normandy, France.



Hartwick was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 21, 2023, after the comingled remains of four World War II Unknowns were exhumed from Normandy American Cemetery, in the summer of 2021, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.

Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.

For additional information about Tech 4 Hartwick, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3673780/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hartwick-e/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 785-456-2233.

