Fort Buchanan’s commitment with local communities in action

Courtesy Photo | Personnel from the installation's Religious Support Office delivered supplies to the Veteran's Home or 'La Casa del Veterano' at Juana Díaz on June 6. The supplies, which included sanitary wipes and bars soap, were donated last month by participants of the Armed Forces Run.

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO̶ Personnel from the installation’s Religious Support Office delivered supplies to the Veteran’s Home or ‘La Casa del Veterano’ at Juana Díaz on June 6. The supplies, which included sanitary wipes and bars soap, were donated last month by participants of the Armed Forces Run.



“It is a great honor for me to donate to a local home of veterans, and it fills me with joy to know that I am supporting those who have given so much for our freedom,” said Staff Sgt. Juan Merced Jaipersad, Fort Buchanan’s religious affairs non-commissioned officer.



The Veteran's Home, attached to the Puerto Rico’s Veterans' Advocate office, is a residential institution that provides long-term health care to veterans of the Armed Forces of the United States of America. The Veteran's Home was inaugurated in 1998. Some of the services they offer are: Medical and nursing services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Social Work, Nutritionist, Physical Medicine and rehabilitation, among others.



“We are happy to receive these donations. These articles are primary necessity items here in the Veteran’s Home. Thank you very much,” expressed Rosa Soler, the organization’s recreational therapy director.



By delivering these supplies, Fort Buchanan honors its commitment with the local community and showcases how the installation leadership connects and develops relationships with organizations, businesses, teams and individuals who support our Soldiers, Families and Veterans.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.