IWTC Virginia Beach Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 6, 2024) Cmdr. John Copeland (left) passes command of Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach to Cmdr. Laura Smith (right) at a change of command ceremony in Layton Hall on June 6, 2024.

By: Lt. Kevin Radford





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Cmdr. Laura Smith relieved Cmdr. John Copeland as commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach during a change of command ceremony in Layton Hall’s Taylor Auditorium June 6, 2024.



Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), presided over the ceremony and congratulated both officers on all that they have accomplished thus far in their careers. Bryant spoke about the change of command as a time-honored tradition and the hard-earned privilege and pinnacle of being a commanding officer.



Bryant highlighted Copeland’s leadership as he commemorated Copeland’s successes as commanding officer. Bryant also welcomed Smith emphasizing his confidence in her ability to lead CIWT’s preeminent training commands.



The guest speaker for the ceremony was Mr. David Gillene, the exercise director for Carrier Strike Group FOUR, who previous served 23-years on active-duty as a Surface Warfare Officer. Gillene spoke passionately about Copeland’s motto to “work as if this is the last day of peace,” something Copeland instilled in his staff throughout his tour. Gillene also spoke about the importance of the mission at IWTC Virginia Beach by stating that the mission, the staff, and the students all “directly contribute to the readiness of the combat forces that are forward deployed.”



Copeland assumed command of IWTC Virginia Beach in June of 2022 following a tours aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence at Carrier Strike Group FOUR. He provided leadership, mentorship, and no shortage of energy and spirit for over 300 military, civilian, and contract staff members who train over 7,000 students annually at five geographically dispersed training sites offering 74 courses of instruction.



Copeland’s accomplishments during his time in command were numerous. The Master Training Specialist program was revised leading to a significant increase in both enlisted Sailors and officers being qualified during his tenure. This focus on training professionalism manifested itself in IWTC Virginia Beach instructors being critical drivers in the revision of numerous courses. Most notably, two of Copeland’s instructors, Lt. Amanda Brown and Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Brandonjoe Juan were named Naval Education and Training Command Military Instructors of the Year in 2023 after having competed against 11,000 fellow instructors throughout the entire Navy. Copeland also expanded the sponsor program of the Naval Intelligence Officer Basic Course, bringing senior intelligence officers from the fleet into the classroom throughout the training process to further help in the development of the next generation of naval intelligence officers.



During Copeland comments he thanked family his family and discussed how, just like any other human being, he can also make mistakes and that is not something to shy away from. He referred to his wife by stating, “you’re my motive force and always tell me to go for it. You’re like the speed bar in Mario Kart. I’m like the shell or the banana peel.”



The overarching theme of his speech was that life is comprised of moments where you take one step forwards or two steps back and it’s important to keep an eye on the bigger picture and continue moving forward. He concluded his comments by saying, “the agility in the curriculum is in the instructors… It’s always a good time to do the right thing.”



Smith, addressing the command for the first time as its Commanding Officer, stated, “it is the honor of a lifetime to be here,” and that she is privileged to continue IWTC Virginia Beach’s tradition of excellence. Smith complemented the IWTC Virginia Beach staff capabilities and committed that she will push both students and staff to achieve excellence amidst the growing threats and changing security environment around the world.



Smith is a native of Broomfield, Colorado and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Merchant Marine Academy and a Master of Arts from the Naval War College and Arizona State University. She has previously served as the Assistant Intelligence Officer embarked upon the USS Harry S. Truman and as the Maritime Intelligence Operations Center Director for Nimitz Warfare Analysis Center at the Office of Naval Intelligence.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.