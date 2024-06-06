17th SFS Police Week

“I am a Security Forces member, I hold allegiance to my country, devotion to duty and personal integrity above all,” the first stanza of the Defenders Pledge. The 17th Security Forces Squadron observed National Police Week, an annual observance week to pay homage to law enforcement personnel who gave their lives in the line of duty May 13-17.

“Police Week is to remember our fallen Defenders and law enforcement officers and to pay tribute to them and the ones still fighting the good fight,” said Staff Sgt. Madyson Lavender, 17th SFS unit training manager.

The events organized by the 17th SFS throughout the week were not just a way to commemorate the fallen, but also a powerful demonstration of unity and solidarity among service members and law enforcement personnel.

Defenders kicked off the week by honoring past and present members of law enforcement with an opening ceremony in front of the Norma Brown building, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas. The week started and ended with an opening ceremony, 17 SFS rucks, sporting events and a closing golf tournament.

The week began with a memorial ruck, where service members carried the memories of fallen comrades as they marched across the base.

“The purpose of the three-mile ruck is to pay tribute to our fallen Defenders, patrols, and agents,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Madrid, 17th SFS investigator.

The Defenders hosted the Softball Home Run Derby and Burger Burn, allowing members from across the 17th Training Wing to showcase their batting abilities and spend time as one unit.

“It’s nice to see how everybody comes out and comes together, realizing how much of a family we are,” said Madrid.

On Wednesday, participants competed in the Defenders Challenge, which was a test of skill, agility and teamwork.

“During Police Week, we have several events including a fitness challenge is to test their fitness and see if they can compete on the same level as our Defenders,” explained Staff Sgt. Joston Lacey, 17th SFS unit deployment manager.

Friday wrapped up the week with a golf tournament and closing ceremony to honor the week's events and commemorate the sacrifices of fallen Defenders.

“When we pay tribute during this week, you get to see all Defenders getting together as one family with local law enforcement,” said Madrid.

With the end of Police Week at the 17th Training Wing, the legacy of those who have given their lives inspires future generations to uphold the values of service, sacrifice and unity.

“Police week in itself is an important territory where we pause and reflect on the men and women across this great nation to bear the badge and provide law and order,” said Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th TRW commander. “We also honor and remember those law enforcement members who gave their lives in the line of duty.”

