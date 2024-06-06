305th Airmen continue to provide Ukraine High Priority Security Assistance

Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the Air Mobility Command, prepares to receive the...... read more read more

Photo By 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula | A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the Air Mobility Command, prepares to receive the upload of munitions at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. The munitions cargo is part of an additional security assistance package for Ukraine. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula) see less | View Image Page