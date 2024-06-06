Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    305th Airmen continue to provide Ukraine High Priority Security Assistance

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Story by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    As the conflict persists in Ukraine, the 305th Air Mobility Wing continues to meet the challenges, providing security assistance for Ukraine and U.S. partners around the globe. The mission ready Airman of the 305th Air Mobility Wing ensured the delivery of critical support that enhanced readiness and lethality for Ukrainian warfighters.

    The U.S. continues to provide robust support to Ukraine, to enable them to defend their homeland and sovereignty. The 305th AMW continues to answer the call, as a ready, reliable and capable mobility force.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.10.2024 12:06
    Story ID: 473504
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    C-17
    305th Air Mobility Wing
    Ukraine
    Aircraft

