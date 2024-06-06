As the conflict persists in Ukraine, the 305th Air Mobility Wing continues to meet the challenges, providing security assistance for Ukraine and U.S. partners around the globe. The mission ready Airman of the 305th Air Mobility Wing ensured the delivery of critical support that enhanced readiness and lethality for Ukrainian warfighters.
The U.S. continues to provide robust support to Ukraine, to enable them to defend their homeland and sovereignty. The 305th AMW continues to answer the call, as a ready, reliable and capable mobility force.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2024 12:06
|Story ID:
|473504
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 305th Airmen continue to provide Ukraine High Priority Security Assistance, by Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
