Airman Leadership School Class 24-C Graduation

irman Leadership School graduated Class 24-C at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 29, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.

Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.

Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.

Congratulations to the graduates!

Goodfellow Air Force Base

Staff Sgt. Robert Baylor, 17th Security Squadron

SrA Rylie Dosie, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron

SrA Erika Deal, 315th Training Squadron

SrA Tristan Hanson, 312th Communications Sqaudron

SrA Malik Harris, 17th Comptroller Squadron

SrA Victoria Montville, 17th Communications Squadron

SrA Nadialine Phillipe, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Fort Cavazos

SrA Kameron Eatherly, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron

SrA Brody Green, 9th Air Support Operations Group

Laughlin Air Force Base

SrA Breauna Dixon, 47th Flying Training Wing

SrA Aden Oldfield, 47th Operations Support Squadron

SrA Erik Palaca, 47th Operations Support Squadron

SrA Philip Joseph Payne, 47th Operations Support Squadron

SrA Xzavier Pentith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron

Peterson Space Force Base

SrA Saviour Samuel, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron

SrA Thomas Towles, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron

