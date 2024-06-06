irman Leadership School graduated Class 24-C at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 29, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
Congratulations to the graduates!
Goodfellow Air Force Base
Staff Sgt. Robert Baylor, 17th Security Squadron
SrA Rylie Dosie, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
SrA Erika Deal, 315th Training Squadron
SrA Tristan Hanson, 312th Communications Sqaudron
SrA Malik Harris, 17th Comptroller Squadron
SrA Victoria Montville, 17th Communications Squadron
SrA Nadialine Phillipe, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
Fort Cavazos
SrA Kameron Eatherly, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
SrA Brody Green, 9th Air Support Operations Group
Laughlin Air Force Base
SrA Breauna Dixon, 47th Flying Training Wing
SrA Aden Oldfield, 47th Operations Support Squadron
SrA Erik Palaca, 47th Operations Support Squadron
SrA Philip Joseph Payne, 47th Operations Support Squadron
SrA Xzavier Pentith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
Peterson Space Force Base
SrA Saviour Samuel, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron
SrA Thomas Towles, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron
This work, Airman Leadership School Class 24-C Graduation, by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
