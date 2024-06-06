Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Leadership School Class 24-C Graduation

    Airman Leadership School Class 24-C Graduation

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Madison Collier

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    irman Leadership School graduated Class 24-C at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 29, 2024. ALS is a five-week course designed to prepare senior airmen to assume supervisory duties through instruction in leadership, followership, written and oral communication skills, and the profession of arms.
    Students gain an understanding of their role as military supervisors and how they contribute to the overall goals and mission of the Air Force.
    Senior airmen must complete ALS to assume the rank of staff sergeant.
    Congratulations to the graduates!
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    Staff Sgt. Robert Baylor, 17th Security Squadron
    SrA Rylie Dosie, 17th Operation Medical Readiness Squadron
    SrA Erika Deal, 315th Training Squadron
    SrA Tristan Hanson, 312th Communications Sqaudron
    SrA Malik Harris, 17th Comptroller Squadron
    SrA Victoria Montville, 17th Communications Squadron
    SrA Nadialine Phillipe, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron
    Fort Cavazos
    SrA Kameron Eatherly, 9th Air Support Operations Squadron
    SrA Brody Green, 9th Air Support Operations Group
    Laughlin Air Force Base
    SrA Breauna Dixon, 47th Flying Training Wing
    SrA Aden Oldfield, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    SrA Erik Palaca, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    SrA Philip Joseph Payne, 47th Operations Support Squadron
    SrA Xzavier Pentith, 47th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Peterson Space Force Base
    SrA Saviour Samuel, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron
    SrA Thomas Towles, 302 Logistics Readiness Squadron

