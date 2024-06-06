MEDIA ADVISORY: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Milwaukee to host grand opening event at new location in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Editor's Note: Media are asked to RSVP by 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, by emailing Bill.J.Pullins@uscg.mil



WHO: Chief Petty Officer Bill Pullins, recruiter in charge, Recruiting Office Milwaukee;

Captain Benjamin Keffer, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command, U.S.

Coast Guard Headquarters, Washington, D.C.

WHAT: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Milwaukee Grand Opening

WHEN: Saturday, June 15, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: Coast Guard Recruiting Office Milwaukee, N79 W14749 Appleton Ave., Menomonee

Falls, WI



MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The Coast Guard is scheduled to hold a grand opening event Saturday, for a new recruiting office in Menomonee Falls, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.



The event is open to the public and will include a Coast Guard swag giveaway and a 29-foot

response boat-small static display. Regional Coast Guard leadership staff and various Coast

Guard members representing the ratings of Boatswain’s Mate, Information Systems Technician,

Machinery Technician, Health Services Technician, Operations Specialist and potentially others

will be in attendance to answer any questions the public might have. The Coast Guard Auxiliary

will also have a boating safety booth on display and will be available to answer questions.



“There is a proud tradition of Coast Guard service on the Great Lakes, and we look forward to

the recruiters assigned to this new office joining the long line of Coast Guard men and women

who have made themselves at home in Milwaukee and the surrounding communities.” said Capt.

Ben Keffer, commanding officer, U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command.



For additional information leading up to the event or regarding Recruiting Office Milwaukee,

please call 833-365-1140 or follow Facebook or Instagram.



-USCG-

