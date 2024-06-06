Fort Sill to Celebrate U.S. Army’s 249th Birthday

FORT SILL, OK — With great pride Fort Sill, will mark the U.S. Army’s 249th birthday with a momentous observance Friday, June 14, 2024, at 1:30 P.M. in Vessey Hall.



This significant event is a testament to the rich and storied history of our Nation’s first “national institution” and a heartfelt tribute to the brave men and women who have pledged their lives to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States.



The observance will feature a traditional “cake cutting” ceremony, a hallmark of Army birthday celebrations. Fort Sill’s Commanding General, the oldest and youngest Soldiers, and the Command Sergeant Major will participate in the cake cutting. Additionally, a 'streamer ceremony,' a symbolic recognition of the Army's achievements, which was well received last year, may also be included.



“This event is not just about cutting a cake; said Bryan Araujo, Fort Sill Public Affairs Media Relations Coordinator; it’s about recognizing the enduring spirit, the sacrifices, and commitment of the Soldiers, civilians, and family members of the U.S. Army.”



Background:



On the historic day of June 14, 1775, the Continental Congress took a momentous step by passing a resolution to raise six companies of expert riflemen. This marked the birth of a united colonial fighting force, the Continental Army, which would go on to become America’s first national institution, representing all 13 colonies. This rich history is what we come together to celebrate.



The ceremony is open to the public, extending a warm invitation to all. To ensure a smooth entry, we kindly request all attendees to obtain a gate pass from the Fort Sill Visitor Welcome Center or present a valid military ID card.



For more information, please contact the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office at (580) 442-4500 or follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill.



-Fires-



Editor’s Note: Media wanting to cover this event should RSVP to this email by 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13 or call the number below. For any questions pertaining to Fort Sill please contact Fires Center of Excellence Public Affairs office at 580-442-2521/3889.

