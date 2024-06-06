United for Success: Soldiers and Teachers Work Together Through Partners in Education (PIE)

From fall 2023 to May 2024, Fort Middle School faced a critical need to improve its 8th graders' Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) test scores to retain magnet academy funding. Martin Army Community Hospital joined forces with the school in a powerful collaboration known as PIE.



Fort Middle School, a STEM magnet academy, started the school year with significant hurdles. With 89% of its students on the free or reduced meal program, the school was battling the challenges of funding, often leading to lower test scores and fewer opportunities for advanced learning. At the beginning of the year, only 30% of 8th graders were proficient in Math, English Language Arts (ELA), Social Studies, and Science.



Stepping into support, Martin Army Community Hospital Soldiers committed four hours every Saturday to tutor the students for ten weeks. This dedication, combined with the tireless efforts of the great teachers at Fort Middle School, resulted in a remarkable turnaround. By the end of the school year, proficiency levels had jumped to 68%, a substantial increase from the initial 30%. This success is a testament to the Soldiers' and teachers' dedication and the students' hard work, inspiring pride in our community.



The Soldiers' involvement extended beyond academics. They enriched the students' educational experiences and personal growth through various activities. From a thrilling spelling bee to the 'I Love My Future' week, where students practiced job interview skills and created resumes, to Career Day, which introduced them to diverse professions, these events taught valuable life skills. Their commitment to the student's holistic development is genuinely admirable.



Fun activities also played a crucial role in boosting morale. Events like powder puff football, holiday parties, bowling, basketball, and pep rallies built a strong community and strengthened relationships between students and their mentors. The Soldiers even attended the 8th-grade graduation ceremony to celebrate the students' achievements.



Leading this dedication were Lt. Col. Jeremy Crouch, Capt. Francesca Sikorski, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan LaVergne, Sgt. 1st Class Brie Houston, Sgt. Trevon Beecher, Sgt. Ifedamola Adeyemo, and Miss Pamela Belle. Together, they devoted over 250 hours to the cause, embodying the spirit of the PIE program and making a lasting impact on the students. Lt. Col. Summer Moore shared, “I cannot express enough gratitude to the leaders who created the strategic vision and spearheaded the effort to make this achievement possible and to the team who dedicate the time and showed up day after day. Thank You, Sikorski and LaVergne for answering the call to lead this effort! They built a remarkable relationship with the teachers and students and created a dynamic partnership between our military unit and Fort Middle School. This outstanding achievement is a testament to their commitment to the Army Values, educational excellence and community development which will make a lasting impact.”



Reflecting on the partnership, LaVergne said, "Fort Moore Soldier’s aren’t just in the community, we are part of the community." His words capture the essence of the PIE program and the meaningful connections between the Soldiers and the students.



Sikorski added, "It just takes one person to make a difference. Continually being the one to show up for these kids and reminding them they have what it takes to be successful. It only takes one shot to win a game.” Her statement highlights how individual commitment can inspire a chain reaction of positive change.



The collaboration between Martin Army Community Hospital and Fort Middle School showcases the power of community partnerships. It’s a testament to how dedicated mentorship and support from both Soldiers and teachers can bridge gaps in education and give students the tools they need to succeed academically.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.10.2024 10:40 Location: FORT MOORE, GEORGIA, US