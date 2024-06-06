Army CID Vicenza Resident Agency and Vicenza Traffic Police Recognize International Partnership

Courtesy Photo | (from left) Army CID Local National Criminal Investigator Carlo Poletto; Vicenza...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | (from left) Army CID Local National Criminal Investigator Carlo Poletto; Vicenza Traffic Police Supervisory Director Barbara Barra; Vicenza Traffic Police Assistant Chief Coordinator Alex Zamboni; Vicenza Traffic Police Section Director Silvia Lugoboni; Army CID Local National Criminal Investigator Francesco Santochi; Vicenza Traffic Police Special Agent Giuseppe Trotta. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Vicenza Resident Agency has formally thanked the Vicenza Traffic Police Section for their ongoing partnership and selfless service.



Army CID representatives presented Assistant Chief Coordinator Alex Zamboni with a certificate of appreciation and challenge coins from the Europe Field Office, Vicenza Resident Agency as tokens of gratitude for his dedicated service and assistance. The presentations took place April 11, 2024 at Caserma Ederle, the installation that hosts the U.S. Army in Vicenza.



A certificate of appreciation was also presented to the Vicenza Traffic Police Section for their continuing support and tireless efforts in assisting Army CID investigations in the Vicenza Military Community.



Assistant Chief Coordinator Zamboni was the lead investigator of a fatal traffic accident in May 2021 that resulted in the death of a U.S. service member. Working closely with the Army CID Vicenza Resident Agency, Assistant Chief Coordinator Zamboni gathered detailed information from the events leading up to the fatal accident.



"The Special Agents stationed here in Vicenza rely heavily on the relationships that have been built with our Italian law enforcement partners,” said Vicenza Resident Agency Supervisory Special Agent Trey Metrejean. “Without their continued support and assistance, navigating the complex realm of the Italian legal system would be extremely difficult. Recognizing these partnerships shows our appreciation and thankfulness to their commitment to the profession of law enforcement and to the time and effort they provide to achieve positive results, such as this investigation.”



With offices located around the world, Army CID builds and maintains relationships with local, state, federal, and foreign law enforcement agencies. These partnerships help maximize our jurisdiction through cooperation, assistance, and teamwork. Army CID is extremely thankful for these partnerships and appreciate the collaborative efforts with our Italian law enforcement partners.



Army CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide.