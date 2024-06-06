USAFE-AFAFRICA commander commemorates sacrifice, legacy of Airmen who supported D-Day at 80th Anniversary event

Photo By Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan | A young boy lays a rose at a plaque honoring a fallen aircrew member during a C-47...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan | A young boy lays a rose at a plaque honoring a fallen aircrew member during a C-47 Memorial Garden Ceremony in Picauville, France, June 7, 2024. The memorial garden is decorated with 20 tulip trees and an outline of a C-47 to honor the lives of the service members lost 80 years ago. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan) see less | View Image Page

NORMANDY, France -- Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces Europe – Air Forces Africa commander, commemorated the 80th Anniversary of Operation Overlord Thursday in the company of veterans, civic leaders and family members of servicemen who fell in battle to establish the beachhead needed to liberate Europe.



The commemorative event took place at a memorial garden in Picauville, France, that marks the location where 20 U.S. service members assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron died when their C-47 Skytrain crashed during the air operations supporting the Normandy landings.



“Today, we commemorate the bravery of aircrew and paratroopers who accepted great risk for their actions here 80 years ago,” said Hecker. “We are grateful for the effort to remember them, even 80 years later, so that their courage and dedication can continue to inspire the citizens of all our great nations.”



Before midnight on June 5, 1944, members of the 37th Airlift Squadron took off from Royal Air Base Cottesmore, England. They flew across the English Channel towards predetermined airdrop coordinates in Normandy. Their C-47s airlifted paratroopers from the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions for insertion behind enemy lines to stall reinforcements, capture Axis infrastructure that would imperil the 150,000 soldiers set to land on the five beaches. In securing the flanks, the paratroopers had to be in place before the Normandy landings could begin.



“They faced heavy enemy fire and adverse weather conditions--yet they persevered,” said Hecker. “Their bravery and determination ensured paratroopers and supplies were delivered to the right locations at the right time.”



Following the success of D-Day, the 37th Airlift Squadron continued to support the Allied efforts throughout World War II and remains active today, providing airlift and airdrop capabilities to troops in U.S. European Command, Africa Command and Central Command. Hecker related the 37th's legacy of bravery to service members today.



“Our Airmen and Guardians…continue to take current global challenges head-on, preserving democracy and freedom around the globe,” said Hecker. “The heroism, honor, and sacrifice of the Allied Forces on D-Day will always resonate with the U.S. Armed Forces and our Allies and partners across Europe. We remain steadfast in our commitment to European nations, especially in this time of adversarial aggression.”