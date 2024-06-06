Shipbuilder to Sailor: A Legacy of Service

Photo By Telly Myles | Charles Compton, who worked as a pipe fitter at the Newport News Shipbuilding from...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | Charles Compton, who worked as a pipe fitter at the Newport News Shipbuilding from 1941 to 1943, at the age of 20, he was drafted into the Navy and served his country aboard the USS Randolph (CV-15). see less | View Image Page

Newport News, Va - At a recent ceremony honoring civilian service, Jenny Watkins, a Management Analyst with the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Report, USN, Newport News, was recognized for her 25 years of dedication to government service. The award was presented by Commanding Officer. During their conversation, Watkins pointed out a photograph of the USS Randolph (CV-15) hanging in the hallway, a ship that her father, Charles Compton, had a hand in building and later served on.



The USS Randolph (CV-15) was constructed by the Newport News Shipbuilding & Dry Dock Co., in Newport News, Va. The keel was laid on May 10, 1943, the ship was launched on June 28, 1944, and it was commissioned on October 9, 1944.



Charles Compton, who worked as a pipe fitter at the Newport News Shipbuilding from 1941 to 1943, at the age of 20, he was drafted into the Navy and served his country aboard the USS Randolph (CV-15).



Watkins, the youngest of Compton’s six children, collected stories and details from her siblings to reconstruct her father’s service history. One of the elder siblings recalled, “Daddy was a pipe fitter when he worked in the shipyard.” The family fondly remembers their father’s pride in his Navy service and his knack for storytelling, often highlighting his resourcefulness and expertise.



Compton’s children recall him discussing his work on Randolph in the area that converted seawater to freshwater for showers. He would often comment on how he believed taking a bath in a tub was more water-efficient than a shower.



His shipmates on the Randolph knew him as the “leak-fixing expert.” One story that stands out is when a stubborn leak in the commander’s bathroom defied all repair attempts, Compton was called in to fix it.



Watkins shared a highlight of her father’s innovative solution: a piece of leather shoestring. Compton knew that leather expands when wet, and this knowledge was the key to stopping the leak. This story is a testament to the ingenuity and resourcefulness required during wartime.



Charles R. Compton, a resident of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on July 26, 2020, at the age of 97. His military service memorabilia, including his Mess Pass, registration card, and family albums, are treasured by his family as reminders of his contributions to the war effort.



This story is a testament to the enduring spirit of service. His legacy, preserved through the cherished memorabilia and the stories passed down to his children, continues to inspire and resonate. As his daughter, Jenny Watkins, follows in his footsteps of service, pride and honor that comes with serving one’s country.