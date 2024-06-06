Operation Irensia: A new chapter in Pacific maritime cooperation

Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | In a gathering of maritime allies, the Guardian-class patrol ships PSS President HI...... read more read more Photo By Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir | In a gathering of maritime allies, the Guardian-class patrol ships PSS President HI Remeliik II (001) from the Republic of Palau and FSS Bethwel Henry (P902) from the Federated States of Micronesia and alongside the Forum-class RMIS Lomor (03) from the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the crew of the USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143) and a Station Apra Harbor 29-foot Response Boat-Small conduct a formation sail off of Guam, June 7, 2024. This assembly marks the inaugural Operation Irensia, a collaborative effort led by the U.S. Coast Guard to enhance Pacific interoperability and coordinated regional efforts. Held from June 3-9, 2024, this operation underscores a shared commitment to building stronger partnerships and promoting security throughout the Pacific. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir) see less | View Image Page

SANTA RITA, Guam — In a display of regional unity and maritime prowess, U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia and Base Guam hosted the inaugural Operation Irensia from June 3-9, 2024, at Apra Harbor, Guam.



This landmark event, the successful inaugural Operation Irensia, was a testament to the unity and cooperation among Pacific Island nations and allied forces. It also coincided with World Oceans Week. The culmination of two years of meticulous planning and coordination, the operation brought together the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Palau, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Australia in a shared commitment to preserving the security and prosperity of the Pacific region.



Operation Irensia, meaning 'heritage' in Chamorro, symbolizes a shared commitment to preserving the security and prosperity of the Pacific region through enhanced interoperability and cooperative engagement. The operation featured participants from the Republic of Palau with their Guardian-class Patrol Boat (GPB) PSS President HI Remeliik II (001) and the Federated States of Micronesia with their GPB FSS Bethwel Henry (P902) and the Republic of the Marshall Islands with their Pacific-class RMIS Lomor (03), alongside the USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) and USCGC Frederick Hatch (WPC 1143), and members of Forces Micronesia and Base Guam.



"Operation Irensia showcases our collective capabilities and strengthens the bonds between our nations. This initiative, two years in the making, is a testament to our enduring commitment to the Pacific region. We are grateful to all our partners and eager for this to become an annual event, continuing to foster a legacy of collaboration and security," said Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia, expressing his enthusiasm for the success of the operation and its future potential.



The operation featured a robust week of activities, including an opening ceremony, a law enforcement and mock boarding subject matter exchange, a series of competitive seamanship and damage control events, various social gatherings such as a beach BBQ and basketball tournament, and multiple underway days for practical at-sea exercises. These activities enhance interoperability and strengthen partnerships among the participating Pacific maritime forces.



The operation would not have been possible without the strong support of the Royal Australian Navy and the Australian Pacific Maritime Security Program, which played a pivotal role in facilitating the participation of various nations, including logistics, and providing mentorship to the crews involved.



"We are thrilled to collaborate with our partner, the U.S. Coast Guard, to bring Operation Irensia to life," said Dr Liz Brierley, assistant secretary of the Pacific Maritime Branch from the Australian Department of Defence. "The operation provides the opportunity to support our Pacific partners in building their capability, increasing interoperability, and strengthening regional maritime security."



"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the nations and agencies that have turned Operation Irensia from a concept into a reality," added Captain Kistner. "Their willingness, dedication, and cooperation have set a high standard for future engagements and pave the way for a secure, unified Pacific. We also extend a deep thank you to the U.S. Navy and Naval Base Guam for assisting us in being gracious hosts through their port operations support."



The success of Operation Irensia underscores its significant role in enhancing regional maritime security. It clearly demonstrates the ongoing commitment of the U.S. and its allies to maintaining peace and stability in the Pacific region.



-USCG-



About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising over 350 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



About the Pacific Maritime Security Program

The Pacific Maritime Security Program (PMSP) is a comprehensive package of capability, infrastructure, sustainment, training, and coordination designed to increase national and regional maritime security for Pacific Island countries. The PMSP represents the Australian Government's commitment to the Pacific and includes key components such as delivering new sovereign Guardian-class Patrol Boats with safe and secure berthing to partner nations, providing lifetime sustainment and training, deploying in-country advisers, providing region-wide integrated aerial surveillance, and enhancing regional coordination.



For more information, please get in touch with CWO Sara Muir at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil for the U.S. Coast Guard or Leon Ha at leon.ha@defence.gov.au for the Pacific Maritime Security Program.