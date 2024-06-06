Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-14th Field Artillery returns from Europe

    1-14th Field Artillery returns from Europe

    Photo By Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas | Key leaders from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade greet returning soldiers assigned to

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Story by Capt. Erick Schneider-Cuevas 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    FORT SILL, Okla. – The 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment returned from Europe Wednesday, May 29, to Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport after completing their mission to support Exercise Immediate Response.

    Exercise Immediate Response was part of NATO’s ongoing DEFENDER Europe 24 exercise, which brings together more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from over 20 NATO allied and partner nations to conduct a series of joint training operations.

    “1-14 FAR’s participation in the DEFENDER Europe 24 series of exercises provided an excellent opportunity for the battalion to increase organizational readiness, display our ability to project combat power, as well as strengthen relationships between active duty, National Guard, and Polish forces,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Allen, the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery commander. “We look forward to participation in DEFENDER Europe 25 with increased focus on interoperability for combined operations with a Polish airborne brigade.”

    The soldiers were transported from Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment barracks, where their families eagerly awaited their return.

    Fort Sill
    75th Field Artillery Brigade
    DEFENDER 24
    Immediate Response 24

