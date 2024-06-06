1-14th Field Artillery returns from Europe

FORT SILL, Okla. – The 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment returned from Europe Wednesday, May 29, to Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport after completing their mission to support Exercise Immediate Response.



Exercise Immediate Response was part of NATO’s ongoing DEFENDER Europe 24 exercise, which brings together more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from over 20 NATO allied and partner nations to conduct a series of joint training operations.



“1-14 FAR’s participation in the DEFENDER Europe 24 series of exercises provided an excellent opportunity for the battalion to increase organizational readiness, display our ability to project combat power, as well as strengthen relationships between active duty, National Guard, and Polish forces,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Allen, the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery commander. “We look forward to participation in DEFENDER Europe 25 with increased focus on interoperability for combined operations with a Polish airborne brigade.”



The soldiers were transported from Lawton Fort Sill Regional Airport to the 1st Battalion, 14th Field Artillery Regiment barracks, where their families eagerly awaited their return.

