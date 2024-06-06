D.C. National Guard Swears-in New State Deputy Inspector General

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The D.C. Army National Guard Commanding General Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie swore in Lt. Col. Nushat Thomas as the new deputy inspector general in a ceremony June 8 after completing the inspector general school in mid-April. She replaces Lt. Col. Tera Powell who retired in early spring 2024, following 24 years of faithful service in the Army National Guard.

“We place special trust with Inspectors General to ensure that we are doing the right things, the right way, and maintaining a readiness posture fit to serve the Army,” said Andonie during Thomas’s appointment ceremony.





Prior to this role, Lt. Col. Thomas served in multiple staff and leadership positions within the D.C. Army National Guard, to include the S-3, 74th Troop Command and Deputy J-3, District of Columbia National Guard, where she served in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Operation Capitol Response I & II, DCNG COVID Response, and the 2020 Civil Disturbance Response within the District of Columbia. She has also served as the Unit Commander for the District of Columbia Army National Guard Medical Detachment.





“Her experience as a traditional national guard soldier, and equally successful career with the Environmental Protection Agency makes her uniquely qualified to understand the issues that affect our formations,” said State Inspector General, Air Force Lt. Col Christopher Mayo. “I am thrilled she is part of the team as we get after our core functions.”





“As a D.C. National Guardsman who has served at multiple echelons in the organization, I am excited to bring that perspective to the IG and to serve as the eyes and ears of the Commanding General while ensuring that we are visible providing assistance as well as teaching and training the force,” stated Thomas.

The role of the inspector general and its staff is crucial, encompassing the assessment and reporting on the economy, efficiency, discipline, morale, esprit de corps, readiness, and resources of the command. Thomas’s responsibilities will include assisting soldiers, civilians, and their families, ensuring their concerns are addressed promptly and effectively. The state inspector general office supports soldiers, airmen, civilians, and contractors assigned to the D.C. Army and Air National Guards.

For assistance or inquiries with the D.C. National Guard inspector general, please visit: https://dc.ng.mil/Contact-Us/Inspector-General/

