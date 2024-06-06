The 165th AW launches Adopt A High School program for Greater Savannah, Brunswick area

Photo By Senior Airman Christa Ross | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ariyana A. Rosado, left, personnel specialist, 165th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christa Ross | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ariyana A. Rosado, left, personnel specialist, 165th Airlift Wing (AW), Georgia Air National Guard (GA ANG), and Chief Master Sgt. Eric L. Rideaux, right, command chief, 165 AW, pose for a photo during an Adopt A High School event at Woodville Tompkins High School in Savannah, Georgia, May 8, 2024. The 165th AW introduced the Adopt A High School program in spring 2024 to the Greater Savannah and Brunswick area, an initiative aimed at enhancing community awareness of the GA ANG mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 165th Airlift Wing launched the Adopt A High School program for schools in the Greater Savannah and Brunswick area spring 2024.



The program dispatches Airmen to local campuses to engage with students one-on-one and share their experience serving in the military. By establishing a consistent presence with local students, the 165th is cultivating a personalized approach to building strong community relationships.



“The Adopt A High School program aims to forge enduring partnerships between our squadrons and local high schools, significantly increasing awareness of the 165th and Georgia Air National Guard mission,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Sheldon B. Wilson, 165th AW commander.



Senior Airman Ariyana A. Rosado, a personnel specialist at the 165th AW, reflected on her experience volunteering for an Adopt A High School event at Woodville Tompkins High School on May 8.



“It feels really good being able to shed light on all of the unique opportunities offered by the Georgia Air National Guard and our wing,” said Rosado. “It’s even better being able to connect with the younger generation and offer them guidance on the different paths to achieving their goals.”



The successful execution of the Adopt A High School program reaffirms the 165th AW’s commitment to supporting community awareness and recruiting for the wing, the Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force.



“Grassroots recruiting is crucial as it helps identify and nurture potential talent from within our community,” said Wilson. “Programs like this help us accomplish our ultimate goal, which is ensuring a ready and diverse military force today and for generations to come.”



For information on the program or how to get involved next school year, please contact the 165th Public Affairs Office at 912-966-8290.