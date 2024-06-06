Recruiting Company First Sergeant from Marion, Illinois, Retires After Nearly 29 Years

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Graham Young of Marion, Illinois, poses with...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | Illinois Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Graham Young of Marion, Illinois, poses with 7-year-old Jamir Gibbs after Young's retirement ceremony. Young passed responsibility for the Illinois Army National Guard's November Company, Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion to 1st Sgt. Beau Detrick on June 8 at the Illinois Army National Guard Readiness Center in Marion. After the Change of Responsibility, Young retired from the Army after more than 28 years and eight months of military service. Young either recruited or supervised the recruitment of 1,999 Soldiers during his career, including Detrick, who he directly recruited and recommended as a full-time recruiter. Also, as part of the ceremony, the Illinois Army National Guard "promoted" Jamir to honorary first sergeant. Jamir, also of Marion, has been in a tough fight with cancer and the Illinois National Guard along with both local and state first responders honored his bravery, perseverance, and toughness in his fight. see less | View Image Page

Illinois Army National Guard 1st Sgt. Graham Young of Marion, Illinois, passed responsibility for the Illinois Army National Guard's November Company, Recruit Sustainment Program, Recruiting and Retention Battalion to 1st Sgt. Beau Detrick on June 8 at the Illinois Army National Guard Readiness Center in Marion.



After the Change of Responsibility, Young retired from the Army after more than 28 years and eight months of military service. Young either recruited or supervised the recruitment of 1,999 Soldiers during his career, including Detrick, who he directly recruited and recommended as a full-time recruiter.



Young enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in November 1995 as a light wheeled vehicle mechanic and his career culminated as the first sergeant of November Company, made up of new recruits and Soldiers from the greater Marion, Illinois, area. Young also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.



Young was awarded his second Meritorious Service Medal during the ceremony adding to as long list of medals earned during his military career including four Army Commendation Medals and four Army Achievement Medals.



The Illinois Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Commander, Lt. Col. Lance Frail, said recruiting is a tough job and Young was an excellent recruiter for a long time.



Also, as part of the ceremony, the Illinois Army National Guard "promoted" 7-year-old Jamir Gibbs to honorary first sergeant. Jamir, also of Marion, has been in a tough fight with cancer and the Illinois National Guard along with both local and state first responders honored his bravery, perseverance, and toughness in his fight.