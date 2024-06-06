Courtesy Photo | SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten has safely...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten has safely anchored in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after combating flooding in Lake Superior, earlier this morning. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes has assisted the Canadian bulk carrier Michipicoten to anchorage in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after they initially reported taking on water at approximately 7 a.m. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

June 8, 2024

Lt. Joseph Snyder

(906) 748-0539/Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil



UPDATE: Coast Guard responds to bulk carrier taking on water in Lake Superior



SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten has safely anchored in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after combating flooding in Lake Superior, earlier this morning.



U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes has assisted the Canadian bulk carrier Michipicoten to anchorage in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after they initially reported taking on water at approximately 7 a.m.



The cause of the flooding is unknown at this time.



Coast Guard assets involved in the response include two helicopters from Air Station Traverse City and a response boat from Station Bayfield.



Although no injuries were reported on the vessel, the Coast Guard coordinated with a National Park Service boat from Isle Royale to transfer 11 of the 22 crew members aboard the Michipicoten.



All U.S. Coast Guard assets have been released from the scene, and the Coast Guard remains closely engaged with Canadian counterparts.



The cause of the flooding and any other damage to the bulk carrier will be investigated once the vessel has moored in Thunder Bay.



