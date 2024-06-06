UPDATE: Coast Guard responds to bulk carrier taking on water in Lake Superior

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 8, 2024
    Lt. Joseph Snyder
    (906) 748-0539/Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — The 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten has safely anchored in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after combating flooding in Lake Superior, earlier this morning.

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes has assisted the Canadian bulk carrier Michipicoten to anchorage in Thunder Bay, Ontario, after they initially reported taking on water at approximately 7 a.m.

    The cause of the flooding is unknown at this time.

    Coast Guard assets involved in the response include two helicopters from Air Station Traverse City and a response boat from Station Bayfield.

    Although no injuries were reported on the vessel, the Coast Guard coordinated with a National Park Service boat from Isle Royale to transfer 11 of the 22 crew members aboard the Michipicoten.

    All U.S. Coast Guard assets have been released from the scene, and the Coast Guard remains closely engaged with Canadian counterparts.

    The cause of the flooding and any other damage to the bulk carrier will be investigated once the vessel has moored in Thunder Bay.

    For inquiries regarding the ongoing response, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes at (906) 748-0539.

    -USCG-

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.08.2024 20:04
    Story ID: 473442
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, US
