Coast Guard responded to aground Sault Locks Tours passenger vessel

    06.08.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    SAULT STE MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard units responded after receiving a report that the passenger vessel Bide-A-Wee ran aground earlier this afternoon.
    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes was contacted via VHF Channel 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m., this afternoon with a report that the 65’ tour boat BIDE-A-WEE had run aground in Canadian waters on the north side of the St Mary’s river. The vessel reported they did not have any injuries and the vessel was stable. Out of an abundance of caution, it was requested all the passengers onboard the boat be transferred off the vessel. A boat from U.S. Coast Guard Station Sault Ste. Marie arrived on scene and transferred all passengers safely to the tour boat Hiawatha. The Bide-A-Wee was assisted by a tug and was able to transit back safely under its own power. The cause of the grounding and any other damage to the vessel will be investigated once the situation has stabilized.
    For media inquiries or questions about the ongoing response, contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes at 906-748-0539.

    -USCG-

