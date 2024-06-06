Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Discovering the recreational side of Fort Indiantown Gap

    Woodland at Fort Indiantown Gap

    Photo By Sgt. Du-Marc Mills | Fort Indiantown Gap boasts a variety of plant life, including oak, maple, pine,...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Story by Sgt. Du-Marc Mills 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Fort Indiantown Gap, a military base in central Pennsylvania, is a key training site for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Covering over 17000 acres, it is used for both military exercises and various recreational activities, such as hunting, hiking and fishing.

    The most common game to hunt at Fort Indiantown Gap includes white-tailed deer, wild turkeys and small game such as squirrels and rabbits. These species are abundant in the area, making it a popular destination for hunters. The Pennsylvania Army National Guard regulates hunting activities to ensure sustainable wildlife populations and provide recreational opportunities for both military personnel and the public.

    The Memorial Lake State Park trail at Fort Indiantown Gap is a popular 2.5-mile hiking trail known for its scenic views, diverse wildlife and family-friendly paths. This easy to moderate trail loops around Memorial Lake, offering beautiful lake views, opportunities for bird-watching, and encounters with various wildlife. A unique highlight is the butterfly tour, which features rare species such as the regal fritillary and the frosted elfin. Along the way, hikers can enjoy picnic areas and even try fishing in the well-stocked lake. With its well-marked paths and natural beauty, the Memorial Lake State Park trail provides a perfect outdoor adventure for all ages.

    The most common fish species in the waters around Fort Indiantown Gap, particularly in Memorial Lake, include largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, channel catfish and stocked trout. These fish provide excellent opportunities for anglers of all skill levels, making the lake a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts.

