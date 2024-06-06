Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard responds to bulk carrier taking on water in Lake Superior

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 8, 2024
    Lt. Joseph Snyder
    (906) 748-0539/Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil

    SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard personnel respond to the 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten taking on water in Lake Superior, Grand Portage, Minnesota, after receiving a report this morning.

    Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes was contacted via VHF channel 16 at approximately 7 a.m. with a report that the 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten was experiencing flooding while transiting southwest of Isle Royale, in Lake Superior.

    Half of the 22-person crew has since been removed from the vessel for safety.

    The bulk carrier is currently en route to a nearby port to complete inspections and effect repairs.

    The cause of the flooding and any other damage to the vessel will be investigated once the situation is stabilized.

    The bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott is currently alongside the Michipicoten, and U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and National Park Service vessels remain actively involved.

    For inquiries regarding the ongoing response, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes at (906) 748-0539.

    -USCG-

