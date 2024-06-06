Coast Guard responds to bulk carrier taking on water in Lake Superior

June 8, 2024

Lt. Joseph Snyder

(906) 748-0539/Joseph.D.Snyder@uscg.mil



SAULT SAINTE MARIE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard personnel respond to the 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten taking on water in Lake Superior, Grand Portage, Minnesota, after receiving a report this morning.



Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes was contacted via VHF channel 16 at approximately 7 a.m. with a report that the 689-foot bulk carrier Michipicoten was experiencing flooding while transiting southwest of Isle Royale, in Lake Superior.



Half of the 22-person crew has since been removed from the vessel for safety.



The bulk carrier is currently en route to a nearby port to complete inspections and effect repairs.



The cause of the flooding and any other damage to the vessel will be investigated once the situation is stabilized.



The bulk carrier Edwin H. Gott is currently alongside the Michipicoten, and U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and National Park Service vessels remain actively involved.



For inquiries regarding the ongoing response, please contact U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes at (906) 748-0539.



-USCG-

