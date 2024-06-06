Profiles in Professionalism: Logistics Specialist 1st Class Anda Shaffer

NAPLES, Italy – Some Sailors may find a reserve unit assignment to support an overseas active-duty command challenging and full of questions and wonder of the unknown. For Logistics Specialist First Class Anda Shaffer, an assignment within Navy Reserve U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet (NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F) is the opportunity to further connect to a region she calls home.



Shaffer was born and raised in Naples where her American father was stationed with the Air Force. Her mother, a Turkish civilian, worked at the Naples NATO base. She has been assigned to NR NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F for multiple assignments and spent significant reserve duty time as a protocol liaison for the Italian community due to her unique skills and fluency in the Italian language. In a civilian capacity, Shaffer is employed as a Program Analyst Contracting Officer Representative for NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F.



Recently, Shaffer was selected as the first NR NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F Reserve Enterprise Sailor of the Year (SOY) for fiscal year 2023. “I feel incredibly humbled and grateful for this opportunity I have been given,” said Shaffer. “We have a lot of great leadership in our unit and they really take care of their Sailors and genuinely want us to succeed. They always push me and make me want to improve and do better.”



Currently in her 10th year in the Navy Reserve, she drills locally in Naples with Reserve Support Unit 0874 and supports NR NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F N5/N7 as their leading petty officer.



“LS1 undoubtedly embodies the true spirit of the Navy,” said Chief Sandra Cuesta, leading chief petty officer for N4 and Shaffer’s Program Manager as a civilian. “She is an advocate for Sailors, whether on or off duty and is the go-to point of contact for all N4-related items. She is dynamic and proactive in her approach to her responsibilities, both in-rate and out-of-rate. Her maturity, level of commitment and familiarity with the command’s mission made her a perfect candidate to represent NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F as RSOY.”



As RSOY, she was selected as number one out of 95 first class petty officers across 13 Navy Reserve units that make up the enterprise. Every year, over 700 Sailors within the enterprise support approximately 12 major exercises and remain ready to support relief roles for active-duty that span a wide area of operation (AOO) in Europe and Africa.



“Each year commands look to recognize their top performing junior sailors for their contributions to their commands as well as their personal growth and professional development,” said Senior Chief Kevin Chalmers, enterprise senior enlisted leader of NR NAVEUR-NAVAF/C6F. “The support of the command to stand-up a Reserve Sailor of the Year program within our Enterprise shows the commitment they have to our Sailors’ overall growth and development. We are very proud of LS1's accomplishments this year and can't wait to see what she will do next. As the first RSOY for the Enterprise, she has surely set the bar high!”



Shaffer is planning on serving another 10 years in the Navy and looks forward to one day being promoted to chief petty officer.



“My next big goal would be to pin on the anchors,” said Shaffer. “My leadership has been a great inspiration to me, even in my civilian job, and they have been a great example to me every day. My advice to Sailors is to put in the legwork and always do your best. If you have the passion, and you are the go-to person, someone will notice and your hard work will pay off.”

