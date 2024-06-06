U.S., Japan, and Korea Coast Guards Conduct Trilateral Operations

Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG Taepyongyang (KCG-3016), U.S. Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Elijah Murphy | Republic of Korea Coast Guard vessel KCG Taepyongyang (KCG-3016), U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL-751) and Japan Coast Guard vessel JCGC Wakasa (PL-93) patrol in formation during a trilateral exercise in the East Sea, June 6, 2024. Coast Guardsmen from Japan, Republic of Korea and the United States used the trilateral exercise as an opportunity to rehearse cohesion between the nations when operating together. U.S. Coast Guard missions in the Indo-Pacific focus on issues directly supporting and advancing our regional partners’ efforts to protect fish stocks, ensure safety of life at sea, support environmental response, and provide disaster relief. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elijah Murphy) see less | View Image Page

MAIZURU, Japan - U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche (WMSL 751) departed Maizuru, Japan, June 6, following several engagements with the Japan Coast Guard, Republic of Korea Coast Guard and multiple Japanese dignitaries. Once underway, the Waesche, the Japan Coast Guard vessel Wakasa (PL 93), and the Republic of Korea Coast Guard patrol vessel Taepyongyang (KCG 3016) conducted a joint search and rescue exercise at sea.



Waesche arrived on June 3 and is the first U.S. Coast Guard cutter to pull into Maizuru.



While moored in Maizuru, the Waesche crew attended a reception to commemorate the first joint search and rescue exercise between the three coast guards. Capt. Tyson Scofield, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Waesche commanding officer, met with Rear Adm. Hisada Takahiro, Japan Coast Guard 8th Regional commander and Maizuru Mayor Akitsu Kamota to discuss the continued cooperation between the three nations, specifically recognizing the importance search and rescue response efforts.



“This joint search and rescue exercise with the Japan Coast Guard, Republic of Korea Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard highlights the strong bond between our maritime nations,” said Tyson. “Increasing interoperability to assist mariners at sea, highlights the strength of our maritime cooperation. Together, we continue to build strong relationships with like-minded nations throughout the Indo-Pacific.”



During the search and rescue exercise, officers from the three coast guards joined as observers on each nation’s ship to share best practices and learn from each other. This provided each coast guard an opportunity to work together with each other’s crews during the exercise.



Waesche is proud to support the United States’ continued efforts to facilitate force-multiplying partnerships in the region to bolster interoperability across the Indo-Pacific.



Waesche is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. DESRON 15 regularly assumes tactical control of surface units operating in the area.



Commissioned in 2010, Waesche is the second legend-class national security cutter and is homeported in Alameda, California. National security cutters are 418-feet long, 54-feet wide, and have a 4,600 long-ton displacement. They have a top speed in excess of 28 knots, a range of 12,000 nautical miles, and can hold a crew of up to 170. The advanced technologies of the national security cutter class ships are designed to support global operations and missions.



