    USACE-Albuquerque District presents 2023 annual report at Pecos River Commission meeting

    Photo By Elizabeth Lockyear | The USACE-Albuquerque District presented its Pecos River Basin report for 2023 at the

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    The USACE-Albuquerque District presented its Pecos River Basin report for 2023 at the annual meeting of the Pecos River Commission, April 9, 2024. The district presented a summary of water management at two of its dams in the Pecos River basin - Santa Rosa and Two Rivers.

    USACE's primary mission in the basin is flood control and sediment management. The annual meeting is attended by the Compact Commissioners and engineer advisors from Texas and New Mexico, and representatives from U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and several other state and local stakeholder groups.

    The Albuquerque District partners with stakeholders in six water basins along the Rio Grande and delivers similar reports to organizations across several states.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE-Albuquerque District presents 2023 annual report at Pecos River Commission meeting, by Elizabeth Lockyear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE-Albuquerque District presents 2023 annual report at Pecos River Commission meeting

