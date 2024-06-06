Military Health Leaders Recognize Outstanding Faculty Members at SAUSHEC

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH — Military health leaders gathered at the Randolph Parr Club to celebrate the top faculty members of the year during the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium (SAUSHEC) annual awards dinner May 17.

The event honored faculty members who have made significant contributions across various domains, including professionalism, quality and safety, excellence in teaching, patient care, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship.

Dr. Mark True, SAUSHEC dean, set the tone for the evening: “Tonight is a night to remember why military medicine is here in San Antonio. No, it’s not just to take care of the patients that we have the privilege of caring for. Our purpose as the San Antonio Military Health System is to train those who follow us. At SAUSHEC, we’re shaping the leaders of this ready force. And you, the faculty, have risen above all obstacles to make it happen!”

The evening’s keynote speaker was Brig. Gen. Clint Murray, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence commander, and 25th Chief of the Army Medical Corps. Earlier in his career, Murray served as an infectious disease faculty member and program director. In his speech, Murray recalled his years at SAUSHEC being a unique place of great camaraderie, where there is a long train of senior faculty, junior faculty, and trainees. He spoke about his own life progression in military medicine moving from a job first, then a calling, and then a profession. Then he dazzled the audience speaking about where military medicine is headed with newly imagined technologies and capabilities as we contemplate future conflicts. He charged today’s faculty to inspire and lead the next generation to make the new discoveries that will pave the way for the future.

The awards ceremony kicked off with the Professionalism Award, presented to a faculty member who exemplifies the professional delivery of healthcare. This year’s recipient, U.S. Army Col. Rhiana D. Saunders, from the Obstetrics and Gynecology department, embodies unmatched professionalism and passion. Her dedication to training and mentoring the next generation of military gynecologic surgeons and obstetricians is commendable. Colleagues describe her as someone who selflessly serves, never seeks recognition, and consistently goes the extra mile to uplift those around her.

Next, the Quality Improvement/Patient Safety (QIPS) Award recognizes faculty members committed to identifying systemic issues in quality care and patient safety. U.S. Army Maj. Dimas C. Espinola, a Pediatric specialist, received this honor. His leadership in over ten QIPS projects demonstrates his commitment to advancing pediatric healthcare. His work spans critical areas such as enhancing pediatric Diabetes Mellitus tracking, increasing pediatric HPV vaccination rates, exploring alternative levothyroxine dosing strategies, and advocating for mental health screening in pediatric subspecialty clinics.

The Graduate Allied Health Education Faculty Award (GAHE) was bestowed upon Army Maj. Ryan A. McMahon, a General Surgery Physician Assistant (PA). Dr. McMahon, who serves as the Baylor University Program Chair and Research Director, significantly enhanced program research lines. His accomplishments include doubling residents’ national presentations, fostering collaborative research with the Orthopaedic PA residency program, and driving service operational utilization requirements. Notably, he was also selected as the first PA in the Clinical Scientist Investigator Opportunity Network (CSION), focusing on battlefield-ready technology.

Air Force Lt. Col. David A. Lindholm, an Infectious Disease specialist, received the Lt. Gen. Paul K. Carlton Jr. Award, named in honor of Carlton, former 59th Medical Wing Commander and 17th Surgeon General of the Air Force. As Associate Dean for Regional Education at the Uniformed Services University, he oversees medical education programs in the San Antonio region. Additionally, he co-leads the SAUSHEC Faculty Development subcommittee, enhancing teaching quality across various medical and surgical specialties.

Finally, the prestigious Gold Headed Cane Award was presented. Traditionally presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated sustained professionalism and excellence throughout their military career in various categories, including patient care, resident teaching, clinical research, operational medicine, and mentorship.

Traditionally, the previous year’s recipient has the honor of presenting the award. This year, Air Force Lt. Col. Alice E. Barsoumian, BAMC Chief of Infectious Disease, had the privilege of awarding the Gold Headed Cane to U.S. Air Force Maj. Brit J. Long, an Emergency Medicine specialist.

Maj. Long’s impressive journey began when he earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy in 2009, where he excelled as the top biology major. Subsequently, he pursued medical studies at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. Following his medical education, he completed his emergency medicine residency at SAUSHEC in 2016. Maj. Long continued to contribute significantly to the field by serving as the assistant program director of research, EM research curriculum director, and free open access medical education.

The evening concluded with applause and gratitude for these exceptional faculty members who play a vital role in shaping the future of military healthcare. Their dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment are a testament to the excellence within the San Antonio Military Health System.

“Congratulations to each of our nominees and recipients in these highly competitive categories,” True said. “You are a credit to our organization, and we hope you understand how highly you are valued.”



The award finalists were:



Professionalism Award Finalists:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Megan O. Coughlin – Anesthesiology

U.S. Army Major Mary B. Ford – Internal Medicine

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kimberly M. Kenney – Cardiology

U.S. Army Maj. Kristen A. Romanelli – Pediatrics

Recipient: U.S. Army Col. Rhiana D. Saunders – Obstetrics and Gynecology



Quality Improvement/Patient Safety Award Finalists:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ashley B. Barasa – Internal Medicine

U.S. Air Force Capt. Courtney R. Hood – Anesthesiology

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Erica R. Hope – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Recipient: U.S. Army Maj. Major Dimas C. Espinola – Pediatrics



Graduate Allied Health Education Faculty Award Finalists:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Rosemary Estevez-Burns – Air Force Clinical Psychology Internship

U.S. Army Maj. Andrew P. Golden – Physical Therapy

Recipient: Army Maj. Major Ryan A. McMahon – General Surgery PA



Lt. Gen. PK Carlton Graduate Medical Education Faculty Award Finalists:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Theodore G. Hart – Surgery

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kayla M. Knuf – Anesthesiology

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jon Maust – Psychiatry

U.S. Air Force Maj. Eva K. Welch – Obstetrics and Gynecology

Recipient: Lt. Col. David A. Lindholm – Infectious Disease



Gold Headed Cane Award Finalists:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert W. Krell - Surgical Oncology

U.S. Air Force Col. Renée I. Matos - Pediatrics Critical Care

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Luis O. Rohena - Pediatrics Genetics

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Walter - Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine

Recipient: U.S. Air Force Maj. Brit J. Long - Emergency Medicine

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 16:46 Story ID: 473396 Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TEXAS, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Military Health Leaders Recognize Outstanding Faculty Members at SAUSHEC, by Alex Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.