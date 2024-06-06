BACK AT BLISS: Strike Unfurls Its Colors in Uncasing Ceremony After European Rotation

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division (2ABCT, 1AD), celebrated their return to the United States with a vibrant uncasing ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, on June 6, 2024, marking the conclusion of their successful deployment in the European Theater. The event signified their homecoming and highlighted the brigade's enhanced readiness and unmatched capabilities, branding them as the MOST lethal brigade element returning from Europe.



Senior military leaders, families, and friends gathered to welcome the Iron Brigade back home and recognize their accomplishments at a ceremonious 1st Armored Division Parade Field event. The uncasing of the colors symbolized the brigade's official return to Fort Bliss, following a deployment in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce.



"Today is a proud moment for the Strike Soldiers," said U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division. "Our soldiers have demonstrated unparalleled proficiency and readiness throughout our deployment. We return home more experienced, more confident, and more prepared to take on any mission our nation asks of us."



Throughout their deployment, 2ABCT, 1AD played a crucial role in enhancing cooperation and interoperability through multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partners. The brigade engaged in numerous training operations, sustaining the force across 1.2 million square kilometers, and fired over half a million rounds of ammunition, ranging from .50 cal machine guns to 155 mm artillery.



"Strike soldiers worked relentlessly to become more ready and more lethal experts in their professions while building warfighting readiness alongside our allies and partners," Domengeaux emphasized.



The brigade’s deployment included participation in significant multinational exercises such as 'Trident Ready,' 'Steadfast Jupiter,' and 'Loyal Leda.' Their performance in these exercises demonstrated their ability to operate seamlessly with international forces, underscoring their preparedness and lethality.



"Since arriving in Europe in July 2023, Strike has executed numerous combined arms live fire events, achieved 99% crew qualifications, and fired over 3,200 155mm rounds during nine U.S. and NATO artillery live fire events," stated Domengeaux. "Our soldiers’ dedication and hard work have significantly contributed to our overall mission success."



The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of the brigade’s commitment to readiness and future missions. As they uncased their colors at Fort Bliss, the 2ABCT, 1AD, reaffirmed their status as a premier fighting force, prepared to execute any mission with precision and lethality.



"Every soldier in 2ABCT, 1AD redeploys confidently, knowing that we are more experienced, more confident, and much more prepared and ready," Domengeaux said. "Our time in Europe has strengthened our skills and solidified our role as a critical component of our nation's defense."



The Iron Brigade's return to Fort Bliss marks the end of a successful deployment and the beginning of a new chapter, where they stand ready to take on future challenges with enhanced capabilities and unwavering commitment.



Today, the Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stand ready to deploy, engage, and destroy the enemies of the United States in close combat. As one of America's premiere armored brigade combat teams, the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team takes pride in its past and remains focused on the future. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team is one of three armored brigade combat teams in the 1st Armored Division stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.

