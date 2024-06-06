Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Holds Change of Command

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Capt. Michael “Heavin’” Stephen relieved Capt. Samuel S. White as the commanding officer of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay during a change of command ceremony on June 6, aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910).



Rear Adm. James A. Aiken, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/Commander, U.S. 4th Fleet, lauded White, using three powerful words to describe the last three years of his leadership: action, attitude, and effort.



Under White’s leadership, Naval Station Guantanamo Bay achieved numerous accolades, including the 2023 Retention Excellence Award, five-star galley accreditations for three consecutive years, Navy Lodge Carlson awards for two consecutive years, and the Navy Region Southeast 2022 Fire Prevention Program of the Year Award. His team also completed several high-profile projects, such as a new liquefied natural gas energy-efficient power plant, fire station, school, veterinary clinic, and post office.



“We have had so many ribbon-cutting ceremonies here that we have worn out the scissors,” Aiken joked.



To describe White’s attitude, Aiken said when he called with unusual ideas, White’s response was always, “Admiral, we’ve got it, no problem, it’s done.” He said White has maintained a can-do, never-say-no, infectious attitude.

Aiken explained that White’s efforts are impressive and cannot be summarized effectively by the sentence "Commander of the Naval Station from June 2021 – 2024."



“He always gave more than he received, never asked anyone to do anything he was not willing to do, and always recognized those who have done a good job,” Aiken said. “It really is more than one sentence; Capt. White passed on a legacy.”



White recognized the entire NSGB team and his wife, Robin, during his final speech as commanding officer.



"You don't do things on your own; you do them as a family," he said. "The one person who has always been with me, the rock of my life, and the one person I can always count on, is my wife, Robin. It is a gift to know you, and I am very grateful to you."



After assuming command of NSGB, Stephen recognized his family and took a moment to acknowledge the 80th anniversary of D-Day. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead NSGB and assured the team he will work hard to support them.



"I am dedicated to ensuring everyone's voice is heard and to finding purpose in what we do," Stephen said. "My commitment is to make each of your lives better, personally and professionally, in all endeavors undertaken."



He concluded his speech by expressing excitement for this new endeavor.



"I am wickedly excited about this right now; it's going to be really fun."



Naval Station Guantanamo Bay is the forward, ready, and irreplaceable U.S. sea power platform in the Caribbean, preserving America’s strategic influence in the region by maintaining a deep-water U.S. Naval Station and ensuring effective support across military and interagency operations.

