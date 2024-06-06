NSWCPD Big Blue Little Blue Team Wins 2023 Excellence in Partnership Acquisition Award

Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Machinery Programs &...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Machinery Programs & Platforms Department Contracting Officer Representative (COR) Supervisor Kim Yee (right) receives the 2023 Excellence in Partnership Award by The Coalition for Government Procurement for Acquisition Excellence from the President of The Coalition of Government Procurement Roger Waldron (left) in Washington D.C. on May 8, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) added to its list of recent recognition with the receipt of the 2023 Excellence in Partnership (EIP) Award by The Coalition for Government Procurement for Acquisition Excellence in Washington D.C. on May 8, 2024.



“Established to spotlight excellence and innovation in the Federal procurement landscape, the EIP Awards honor the remarkable contributions made by individuals and organizations from both government and industry in shaping the acquisition system. The recipients of the 2023 EIP Awards demonstrated exemplary dedication, expertise, and commitment to advancing the partnership between government and industry. Their outstanding efforts were instrumental in delivering best value and achieving critical agency missions,” according to The Coalition for Government Procurement.



“This is another proud moment for our command as NSWCPD was one of only five organizations being recognized with the Acquisition Excellence Award,” NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, SES, said.



In fiscal year 2022, NSWCPD, in collaboration with its contracting department and Contracting Officer Representatives (COR), successfully awarded 50 task orders on the Navy’s Big Blue III contract, representing approximately $78 million in contract ceiling in support of Navy modernization and alteration execution efforts.



Big Blue III offers critical blue-collar installation and technical services with industry partners to upgrade the Hull, Mechanical, and Electrical (HM&E) systems and deploy technologies. These technologies improve availability, increase reliability, and boost ship mission readiness. They also decrease maintenance and workload requirements for machinery systems and components.



The task orders awarded by NSWCPD support several high visibility naval programs, such as Missile Guided Destroyer Modernization, Carrier Modernization, Electronic Charting Display & Information Systems, and Afloat Environmental Quality.



NSWCPD team members included: CORs Debra Dezendorf, Kim Yee, Stephen Johnson, Steven Sundell, Nick Amore, Christyn McCone, Brianna Hastings, Regina Lopez, Rita Pompey, Lenet O’Bryan-Prosser; Contracting Department: Cindy Esposito, Heather Rhoads, Jane Dematto, Kim DiBartolomeo, Mike Karamisakis, Anthony Ricciardi, Grisel Velazquez, Jason Pelle, Melissa Lera, Mike Excell, Allen Chai, Steve Allen, Nicole Eckman, John Striano, Bill O’ Tormey; Machinery Programs & Platforms Department: Dave Elia, Joe Lopez, Mike Benham, Wayne Case, Sonam Chheda, Anthony Cirone, Jerrett Clark, Jenna Gilligan, Lauren Hummel, Chris Kadlec, Fares Kazartsev, Alyssa Mason, Greg Piland, Emmanuel Stokes, Tony Taylor, Julie Warner, Austin Yoffredo, Jager Ziegenfuss, Joe Lopez, Luke Albright, Vince Anzideo, Jessyca Bracey, Saurabh Choudhari, I’Kea Douglas, Brett Franks, Cade Gertsen, Rob Kwiatkowski, Jim Lutz, Darleen Marin-Espin, Camille Marrero Laboy, Csaba Otvos, Chris Vinci, and Rick Weber.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.