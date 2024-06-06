Photo Story: 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers complete ‘largest rail movement with civilian linehaul Wisconsin National Guard has ever done’, Part 3

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A rail movement that was coordinated by Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A rail movement that was coordinated by Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) is shown May 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The overall movement included more than 800 pieces of equipment on nearly 200 railcars. Warrant Officer 1 Eric Frank with the 32nd IBCT who helped plan the movement, said this was “the largest rail movement with civilian linehaul the Wisconsin National Guard has ever done.” The 32nd completed the operation to move the vehicles and equipment for a future training rotation. Unit movement officers with the 32nd coordinated the plans to complete the movement. Fort McCoy’s Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division and associated rail operations team personnel supported the effort. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A rail movement that was coordinated by Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) is shown May 23, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The overall movement included more than 800 pieces of equipment on nearly 200 railcars.



Warrant Officer 1 Eric Frank with the 32nd IBCT who helped plan the movement, said this was “the largest rail movement with civilian linehaul the Wisconsin National Guard has ever done.”



The 32nd is completing the operation to move the vehicles and equipment for a future training rotation.



Unit movement officers with the 32nd coordinated the plans to complete the movement.



Fort McCoy’s Logistics Readiness Center Transportation Division and associated rail operations team personnel supported the effort.



Frank also said members with the Fort McCoy rail operations team were helpful in getting the work completed.



“They have been very supportive and (answered) any questions we have,” Frank said. “They have provided us with a lot of their rail tools, their spanners, and even their personnel to help supervise and to make sure we're doing the right thing. The transportation officer and the LRC (Logistics Readiness Center) here has been a great help to us.”



Frank said the 32nd’s rail effort also demonstrates the “immense” capability that rail provides to Army.



“It’s probably one of the biggest capabilities that within the continental United States to get our equipment down to the ports of embarkation, to put them on an airplane or put them on a ship,” Frank said. “They could take the most amount of equipment. … (For example) we are sending … roughly 800 pieces of equipment on close to 200 rail cars … in one mass movement … so it’s pretty big.”



Frank said once the training rotation is complete, then all the equipment will return to Fort McCoy for unloading in a similar movement.



