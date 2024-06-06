USS New York Arrives in Klaipeda, Lithuania

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner | KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (June 4, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Reggie Hopkins, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner | KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (June 4, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Reggie Hopkins, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), uses an alidade as the ship enters port in Klaipeda, Lithuania, June 4, 2024. New York was in port in support the Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) pre-sail conference in Klaipeda as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner) see less | View Image Page

KLAIPĖDA, Lithuania (June 4, 2024) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) and embarked 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Special Operations Capable (SOC), arrived in Klaipeda, Lithuania for a scheduled port visit, June 4, 2024.



The ship’s presence in Lithuania builds on the strong and enduring relationship the United States shares with the Baltic country as it prepares for its participation in Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) 24. BALTOPS 24 is an annual joint, multinational maritime-focused exercise designed to enhance interoperability, capability, and demonstrate cohesion among allied and partner forces while maintaining freedom of navigation and defending the Baltic Sea region. New York’s visit to Klaipeda follows a previous visit to the port city by Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) in July 2023.



“The New York [Sailor and Marine Corps] team is excited to have the opportunity to visit the beautiful city of Klaipeda, as well as further strengthen the important relationships we have built with Lithuania and the rest of our NATO Allies who call the Baltic Sea home,” said Capt. Ben Oakes, commanding officer of USS New York (LPD 21). “We are extremely grateful to our Lithuanian hosts for their hospitality and the opportunities this visit will provide our Sailors and Marines.”



During their port visit, Sailors and Marines assigned to New York will explore the rich culture of Lithuania. They will have the opportunity to visit Klaipeda’s Educational Center for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing primary school, a local organization that provides access to essential education for children with hearing disabilities. Sailors and Marines will also have the opportunity to participate in basketball and soccer tournaments hosted by the Lithuanian Naval Force.



The Wasp ARG-24th MEU (SOC), under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, consists of amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), New York, and Harper’s Ferry-class amphibious landing dock USS Oak Hill (LSD 51). Wasp and Oak Hill are scheduled to conduct port visits in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility at a later date.



Embarked commands with the Wasp ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, 24th MEU (SOC), Fleet Surgical Team 2, Tactical Air Control Squadron 22, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 28 and Beach Assault Unit 21.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more than 80 years, NAVEUR-NAVAF has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.