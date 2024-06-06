Fleet Forces Announces 2023 Sailors of the Year

NORFOLK - Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) Command, announced the 2023 USFF and Type Command (TYCOM) Fleet Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year (SOY), June 6 at the seaside Marriot Hotel in Norfolk.



Adm. Daryl L. Caudle named Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF/SW/AW) Sara Freeman, assigned to 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, as the 2023 Sea SOY, and Hull Technician 1st Class (SW) Tom Hodge – PCU John Basilone (DDG 122), as the 2023 Shore SOY.



“It is incredible to see the entire Hampton Roads community gathered here tonight – and it’s even more special since we are joined together here with our families, friends, tremendous leaders, and mentors from across the waterfront, all gathered to recognize some of the Navy’s Top Talent! This is truly the best part of my job as Fleet Forces Commander,” said Caudle. “I would also like to extend my personal thanks and sincere appreciation to all whom so graciously supported this incredibly important week.”



This year Caudle hosted approximately 50 SOY candidates from commands around the fleet during the week-long schedule of events.

SOY candidates spent the week in Norfolk with spouses and mentors participating in leadership, heritage, and team building events. They also completed the oral board component of the selection process.



Of the 50 candidates for SOY, 10 were selected as finalists.



“These ten Sailors were hand-selected from the 125,000 Sailors under my charge as U.S. Fleet Forces Command. No pressure, but I can’t wait to see what you can accomplish while wearing Khakis,” Caudle said. “This week, I was fortunate to be able to spend some time getting to know each of them, and many of their families, and I can tell you from first-hand experience, these sea and shore Sailors are undoubtedly the best of the best – hands down, no exceptions.”



The gravity of the moment made an impression on candidates, finalists, and SOY selectees.



“It’s surreal and extremely humbling,” said Freeman. “I am a direct reflection of my leadership, peers, juniors and I am proud to represent U.S. Fleet Forces, Marine Corps Force Command and all Sailors fleet wide.”



The SOY program recognizes the best Sailors throughout the fleet and awards the selectees with meritorious advancement to Chief Petty Officer.

“These programs are essential for Sailor morale. Recognition is one of the basic things that leadership can and should do,” said Freeman. “These programs let Sailors know their hard work does not go unseen and that they are doing great things for their teammates, commands, and the Navy.”



The SOY program, established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet, recognizes high-performing E-4 through E-6 Sailors across the fleet. The intent of the competition is to recognize individual Sailors who best represent the ideals of the professional Sailor and the Navy. Initially only Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors on sea duty were recognized. Within 10 years, however, the SOY program was expanded to include shore duty and Navy Reserve Sailors.



Finalists for Fleet Sea Sailor of the Year:



HM1 (FMF/SW/AW) Sara A. Freeman – 8th Engineer Support Battalion (BSB), 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), MARFORCOM.



AO1 (AW/SW) Cody A. Martin – Navy Munitions Command Atlantic (NMCLANT) Detachment Bahrain, NMCLANT.



YN1 (SW/AW) Sammy A. Young Jr. – USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) Medical Treatment Facility, MSC.



CS1 (SW/AW) Michelle G. Miller – Commander, Carrier Strike Group FOUR (CSG-4), CTF 80.



FC1 (SW) Crystal Saucedo – Commander, U.S. SIXTH Fleet, Maritime Component Command, Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles Detachment, NAVEUR/NAVAF.



Finalists for Fleet Shore Sailor of the Year:



HT1 (SW) Tom K. Hodge – PCU John Basilone (DDG 122), SURFLANT.



CTT1 (SW) Kaitlyn E. Williams – Commander, U.S. SECOND Fleet, USFF DRA.



ND1 (DWS/EXW) Thomas G. Liddy – Naval Submarine Support Facility (NSSF) New London, SUBLANT.



PR1 (AW) Steven J. Terry – Commander, Fleet Air Sigonella Detachment Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Detachment (AIMD), AIRLANT.



HM1 (FMF) Efrain M. Barrera – Field Medical Training Battalion – East (FMTB-E), MARFORCOM.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 13:08 Story ID: 473370 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fleet Forces Announces 2023 Sailors of the Year, by CPO MATTHEW JACKSON, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.