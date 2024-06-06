Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Denver, Colorado

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Pfc. Lawrence H. Williams, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred June 21 at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. Drinkwine Family Mortuary, Littleton, Colorado, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Norton, Kansas, Williams was a member of Able Company, 728th Military Police Battalion, 8th U.S. Army. Williams drowned August 1951, at age 22, while swimming in the Han River, outside of Chongyang, South Korea. Search parties were unable to recover his body.



Williams was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Nov. 7, 2023, after the remains of Korean War unknowns were exhumed for identification July 2018 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pfc. Williams, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3747156/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-williams-l/



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490 or Drinkwine Family Mortuary, 303-794-6376.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2024 Date Posted: 06.07.2024 10:54 Story ID: 473357 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: DENVER, COLORADO, US Hometown: NORTON, KANSAS, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Denver, Colorado, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.