Bily Assumes Command of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center

U.S. NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy - Capt. Mollie A. Bily relieved Capt. Brian A. Karosich as commanding officer of Forward Deployed Regional Maintenance Center (FDRMC) in a change of command ceremony held onboard U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, June 7, 2024.



Rear Adm. William “Bill” Greene, commander, Navy Regional Maintenance Command and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance and Modernization at Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), presided over the ceremony. Greene outlined Karosich’s extensive accomplishments as commanding officer and presented Karosich with the Legion of Merit.



“The accomplishments, enabled through Brian’s vision for forward deployed maintenance, are significant and game-changing achievements,” said Greene. “Our maintenance, modernization and sustainment outcomes have improved as a result. You’ve done an exceptional job leading FDRMC -- you and your team have accomplished much, and the momentum you’ve created is continuing to build.”



As commanding officer of FDRMC, Karosich led more than 300 Sailors, civilians, contractors and local national personnel working at three locations across U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets supporting 13 ships and two Aegis Ashore sites assigned as forward-deployed naval forces and more than 70 deployed ships throughout the last three years. During his tenure, the command executed more than 900 million dollars in maintenance, modernization and repairs to include 16 major depot-level maintenance availabilities with the best on-time performance across the enterprise, 420 continuous maintenance availabilities and more than 8,000 fleet technical assists to ships and sites on mission sailing in harm’s way.



“I truly believe that across the entire NAVSEA enterprise - almost 90,000 personnel - there is no greater place to make an impact than a Regional Maintenance Center,” said Karosich. “ The impact on National Policy, the Navy, the mission, ships and the lives of Sailors and Marines is without peer across all NAVSEA.“



In addition to regular maintenance and repair, Karosich spearheaded a strategic effort to expand maintenance and repair operations outside of the command’s hubs in Rota, Spain, Souda Bay, Greece and Bahrain. This culminated in executing successful repairs across Europe, Africa and the Middle East to include Cyprus, Ghana, Namibia, France, Croatia, Denmark and more. He oversaw the maintenance efforts for two historic littoral combat ship deployments in 5th and 6th Fleets, executing significant availabilities throughout the area of operations for both. Karosich also made preparations for the two additional guided-missile destroyers soon to join the four currently forward deployed forces in Rota, Spain – a 50 percent increase in Forward Deployed Naval Forces – Europe.



Under his watch, the command improved its fire safety efforts and fully integrated with host nation fire fighters, including executing successful fire drills in a private shipyard, a first for FDRMC and the RMCs. It also increased its manning to almost 100 percent and increased retention to 90 percent.



Karosich highlighted that the hard work of the team had not gone unnoticed by Navy leadership with the command winning the Fiscal Year 2021 Regional Maintenance Center Excellence Award and being selected as a Navy nominee for the Secretary of Defense Maintenance Awards.



“On-time completion of work and timely correction of casualties are not just desired, they are required,” said Karosich. “FDRMC always delivers, ensuring the homeported and deployed ships and Aegis Ashore sites are ready to defend our nation’s interests and that of our allies and partners.”



Karosich placed significant emphasis on the collective effort of the team to accomplish FDRMC’s mission of delivering and maintaining mission-ready ships reflecting on the importance of each team member and their role.



“Thank you FDRMC for providing a warfighting advantage to our Navy and giving our Sailors and Marines the confidence they need to operate their ships and systems when needed - and thank you for making an impact on my life,” said Karosich.



Bily spoke of her appreciation for the team and their significant impact on forward-deployed operations and thanked those who helped her in her path to command.



“As I take command, I know that FDRMC exists because of our people -- you make the command work,” said Bily. “You are why we successfully deliver and maintain mission-ready ships that respond to Fleet and Combatant Commander tasking. I am dedicated to working FOR you to ensure that we are successful as a team.”



Bily, an engineering duty officer (EDO), commissioned from the United States Naval Academy as a surface warfare officer. As an EDO, she has served extensively across the surface ship maintenance realm including multiple tours at Southwest Regional Maintenance Center and as a type desk officer at Commander, Naval surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. She previously served forward deployed naval forces while Officer in Charge of U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Sasebo, responsible for the maintenance and modernization of all Sasebo-homeported and forward-deployed ships. Most recently, Bily served as the Program Manger Representative for the DDG 51 Program at Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Bath, Maine.



Karosich has been selected as the prospective commanding officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center in San Diego, Calif.



“Your shipmates and I thank you and wish you and your family the best as you accept your next Navy role, as Commanding Officer of Southwest Regional Maintenance Center,” said Greene. “We are happy that you are staying in the RMC family!”



FDRMC provides emergent, intermediate and depot-level maintenance and modernization for transient and Forward Deployed Naval Forces in U.S. 5th and 6th Fleets through fleet technical assistance, voyage repair, contract management oversight, assessments, and diving and salvage. FDRMC is the only forward-deployed RMC supporting two numbered fleets, serving three combatant commanders, and conducting work on three continents.