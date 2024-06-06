First to Fly: New Minnesota Flag Raised by Soldiers

Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” become the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” become the first Minnesotans to legally fly the new State flag on a military installation in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, on Minnesota’s statehood day, May 11, 2024. The State Emblems Redesign Commission adopted the new design in December 2023. The new design, submitted by Andrew Prekker and slightly modified by the commission, echoes Minnesota’s motto of being the North Star State with its simple design of a white, eight-point star pointing north, a dark blue abstract shape representing the shape of Minnesota, and light blue filling the remaining portion of the flag, representing the 10,000 lakes. see less | View Image Page

In a symbolic gesture of state pride and military service, service members, assigned to the 34th Infantry Division “Red Bulls,” stationed in the U.S. Central Command area of operations gathered for a formation in honor of raising the newly adopted Minnesota State flag, May 11, 2024.



“That connection to home, it’s something we’re always looking for and to have this moment in history be one more opportunity to connect to the State of Minnesota; it's important to the unit,” said Lt. Col. Jayson Hackett, Battalion Commander for the 34th Infantry Division’s Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. “Being together, rallying around a flag, is something uniquely military. We have roots in Minnesota, not just from where we live and work, but where we serve. As a Minnesota unit, it's extra special to us to continue to forge that connection.”



Although the State of Minnesota was established May 11, 1858, its history extends beyond that. The State originally was given the name “Mní Sota” by the Dakota tribe who occupied the area. Mní Sota loosely translates to “land where waters are so clear they reflect the sky.”



The first flag of the State was adopted in 1893, with some modifications over the years. In 2023, the state legislature developed a plan to implement a new design, and last December, the Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission adopted it.



The new flag, drafted by Andrew Prekker and slightly modified by the commission, echoes Minnesota’s motto of being the North Star State with its simple design of a white, eight-point star pointing north, a dark blue abstract shape representing the shape of Minnesota, and light blue filling the remaining portion of the flag, representing the 10,000 lakes.



Located approximately 8 hours ahead of Minnesota's local time, the Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division became the first Minnesotans to legally fly the new State flag on a military installation. The historic occasion coincides with the anniversary of Minnesota's establishment, marking a significant moment for both the State and its service members abroad.



As Red Bull Soldiers raised the flag on foreign soil, they honored the sacrifices of those who have come before them and reaffirm their commitment to serving their country with honor and distinction.



"I think the most significant part for me being here, overseas,” said 1st Lt. Kayla Utchinski, the Executive Officer for Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division, “is being the first ones to raise the flag and lead from the front.”



The historic event not only honors Minnesota's rich heritage but also underscores the enduring connection between the State and its military personnel deployed overseas, highlighting the integral role that Minnesota service members play in defending freedom and upholding the values of the State.



Historically, Minnesota service members have made significant contributions while activated. Dating back to the Civil War, regiments from Minnesota played pivotal roles in key battles such as Gettysburg and Antietam. Minnesotans have served in World War I, and in World War II, Minnesota once again answered the call to arms, with thousands of its sons and daughters serving in all branches of the military. They also served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. In more recent conflicts, such as the Gulf War, Afghanistan, and Iraq, Minnesota service members have continued to play vital roles in support of global security and stability. Throughout history, their contributions have helped safeguard the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans.



Today, Soldiers of the 34th Infantry Division are echoing those that came before them as they perform their duties during a regularly scheduled 9-month deployment overseas. For the service members witnessing this historic moment, it serves as a reminder of the State they represent and the proud legacy they uphold, even in distant land.



“We have a lot of soldiers who fought for our state and country, and I hope that they are proud of this new beginning. Just know that we still think about them, and they are still in our hearts,” said Spc. Natalie Smith, a Supply Specialist for Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 34th Infantry Division.