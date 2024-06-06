NAVFAC MIDLANT holds Ceremony for Class of 2024 Apprenticeship Program Graduates

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 240605-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK (June 5, 2024) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 240605-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK (June 5, 2024) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) conducted a graduation ceremony for 14 apprentices from public works departments (PWDs) across the command’s area of operations, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program. (Back Row: L-R) Nicundro Patterson, HVAC mechanic, PWD Norfolk; Donovan Redd, electrician, PWD Norfolk; Antonio Rodriguez, HVAC mechanic, PWD Norfolk; Parker Lee, HVAC mechanic, PWD NSA Hampton Roads; Paul Smith II, HVAC mechanic, PWD Norfolk; Kenley Light, HVAC mechanic (Cum Laude), D’Angelo Evans, pipefitter (Summa Cum Laude), PWD Portsmouth; Michael Crudup, HVAC mechanic, PWD Portsmouth; and Nicholas Martinez, electrician, PWD Little Creek-Fort Story. (Front Row: L-R) Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers; Katelyn Grimes, high voltage electrician (Cum Laude); Che’ Lipscomb, coordinator, NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprenticeship Program, who served as the master of ceremonies for the graduation; Vincent Orazi IV, electrician (Summa Cum Laude), PWD Oceana; Katelyn Grimes, high voltage electrician (Cum Laude), PWD Norfolk; Capt. Matt Riethmiller, commanding officer, NAVFAC MIDLANT; and Arnold Agustin, acting public works director. (Bottom attended virtually, L-R) Michael Desio, electrician, PWD Pennsylvania; Ryan Hodges, plumber, PWD Pennsylvania; and Monica Teves, electrician, PWD Newport. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Jeffrey C. Doepp/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. ̶ Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) conducted a graduation ceremony, June 5, for 14 apprentices from across the command’s area of operations who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program.



Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, NAVFAC and chief of Civil Engineers presented diplomas and personally recognized each graduate for their achievements.



“One of the biggest challenges we face across NAVFAC, and frankly across our country, is there aren’t enough technical professionals to handle all the technical work that needs to be done,” said VanderLey. “For NAVFAC MIDLANT to take the initiative to setup a program like this to train and develop qualified and talented employees, and for those who put in the hard work over the four years, I can’t thank you more. I congratulate each of you on your graduation and your dedication.”



This year’s graduates hail from Public Works Department (PWD) Norfolk, PWD Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, PWD Little Creek-Fort Story, PWD Oceana, PWD Portsmouth, PWD Pennsylvania, and PWD Newport.



The NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprenticeship Program, which was established in 2006, is registered under the U.S. Department of Labor and incorporates academic instruction, on-the-job (OJT) training, apprentice mentoring, and other related instruction. The program provides training within the following fields: electricians, high voltage electricians; heavy mobile equipment mechanics; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanics; plumbers; and pipefitters.



“You have all shown a determination to reach this monumental career milestone,” said Che’ Lipscomb, coordinator, NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprenticeship Program, who served as the master of ceremonies for the graduation. “I encourage you to strive for excellence when overcoming greater challenges and pay it forward. Doing so will aid the Navy in maintaining, training, and equipping combat-ready naval forces.”



During the four-year program, apprentices are required to work full-time to achieve a total of 8,000 hours of OJT training and complete a minimum of 576 hours of related academic instruction. Many also achieve an associate’s (or higher) degree, or a certificate in their trade field.



The Class of 2024 includes: from PWD Norfolk ̶ Katelyn Grimes, high voltage electrician (Cum Laude); Nicundro Patterson, HVAC mechanic; Donovan Redd, electrician; Antonio Rodriguez, HVAC mechanic; and Paul Smith II, HVAC mechanic; from PWD NSA Hampton Roads ̶ Parker Lee, HVAC mechanic; from PWD Little Creek-Fort Story ̶ Nicholas Martinez, electrician; from PWD Oceana ̶ Kenley Light, HVAC mechanic (Cum Laude) and Vincent Orazi IV, electrician (Summa Cum Laude); from PWD Portsmouth ̶ Michael Crudup, HVAC mechanic; and D’Angelo Evans, pipefitter (Summa Cum Laude); from PWD Pennsylvania (attended virtually) ̶ Michael Desio, electrician and Ryan Hodges, plumber; and from PWD Newport (attended virtually) ̶ Monica Teves, electrician.



“It’s important to mention they didn’t go through this alone. There’s a huge investment made in them by their parents, friends, loved ones and mentors – it’s a process,” said Capt. Matt Riethmiller, commanding officer, NAVFAC MIDLANT. “I fully support each of them … it’s immense work and no one can ever take it away. Congratulations to each and every one of you!”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the regional engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.