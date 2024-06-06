Inaugural USAG Poland BOSS trip treks through Europe

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers marching along the International March of Diekirch, May 25, 2024, count off...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers marching along the International March of Diekirch, May 25, 2024, count off the number of miles they completed in front of interesting stops along the march route. Soldiers had the opportunity to march as part of the first U.S. Army Garrison Poland Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers trip. The overall trip included visits to historical sites in Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium, offering Soldiers a chance to relax, explore, and connect with history. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

LUXEMBOURG– United States Army Garrison Poland’s inaugural Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers trip saw more than 50 Soldiers trek through the history of Western Europe and even earn a foreign award by besting the rolling hills of Luxembourg over Memorial Day weekend.



The trip, which included visits to historical sites in Germany, Luxembourg, and Belgium, offered Soldiers a chance to relax, explore, and connect with history. Spc. Devin Klecan, President of the USAG Poland BOSS said it was designed to build esprit de corps amongst the mostly rotational Soldiers and to build upon the three pillars of BOSS: Quality of Life, Community Service, Recreation and Leisure.



“To make this trip possible, we received substantial support from the command team at USAG Poland,” Klecan said. “It took a lot of initiative and Soldier interest to bring this to fruition.”



The trip began at the Bastogne War Museum in Belgium where Soldiers explored the epicenter of the Battle of the Bulge – Nazi Germany’s surprise offensive in the waning years of World War II. The next stop included the Luxembourg American Cemetery, where they visited the graves of those who lost their lives during the Battle of the Bulge and in the advance toward the Rhine River. Gen. George S. Patton, whose U.S. Third Army famously relieved the Soldiers in Bastogne and across the Ardennes Forest, also rests there.



“My favorite part was visiting the Luxembourg American Cemetery. I have a great uncle buried there, Cpl. George Houlihan, who died in February of 1945,” said Capt. Ben Kosinski, on rotation at Zagan, Poland, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Regiment. “Honoring him and sharing stories with my family has been a humbling experience.”



As the weekend progressed, the trip continued in the city of Luxembourg where Soldiers participated in the International March of Diekirch. The multi-day march was first held in 1968 by the Luxembourg Army to commemorate both the liberation of Luxembourg in 1918 by Gen. John Pershing's “Doughboys” and in 1944 by the American 4th Armored Division. Soldiers who completed the 12K version of the march were awarded the Medaille de Marche Internationale de Diekirch, additional devices and bragging rights were earned by completing up to two consecutive 40 km hikes.



“This march qualified for a wearable foreign award, giving the Soldiers a unique honor to celebrate their achievements while exploring Europe,” explained Klecan.



On the final day of the trip, Soldiers toured the city of Berlin with a local guide. The history lesson briefly touched on the end of World War II, providing a comprehensive conclusion to their Western European tour.



Klecan hopes this inaugural trip is the first of many. “There are multiple trips that Soldiers can go on, and it’s up to the Soldiers to tell us what they’re interested in,” he said. “Single Soldiers and Soldiers who are geographical bachelors/bachelorettes while stationed in Europe qualify for the BOSS Program. “You’re deployed, you’re away from your family, you’re able to go on these trips too.”



To Sgt. Maj. Fred Waymire, on rotation with the 317th Military Police Battalion in Poznan, Poland, the timing of the trip coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge and Memorial Day weekend, made it the perfect BOSS trip.



“We were able to honor our history and those who went before us while testing ourselves physically and mentally during the march,” said Waymire.



The BOSS Program was activated last year with USAG Poland standing up as a fully operational Garrison in Europe. U.S. Army Garrison Poland is a thriving, growing garrison that through partnership with its Polish hosts, ensures the delivery of services and support for 10,000 American Soldiers based at 11 Garrison Support Elements across Poland.