U.S. Ambassador to Poland hosts gathering between U.S. Soldiers, USO representatives

V Corps Soldiers visited two museums and attended a dinner event in the U.S. Ambassador’s residence during a trip to Warsaw, Poland, June 6, 2024. The event, organized by the USO, allowed Soldiers to meet Mark Brzezinski, the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, and Wilmer Valderrama, who serves as a USO Global Ambassador.



The USO provides Soldiers stationed around the world with everything from basic necessities to entertainment. Occasionally, these events allow Soldiers to meet entertainers. The USO’s purpose is to bridge the military community to the American public. Events like this raise awareness of the USO mission, but also keep service members connected to family and events back home.



Capt. Trayton Hendrix, the commander of a military police unit on rotation in Poland, attended the event. “The USO has supported us in multiple capacities,” said Hendrix. “They have provided us with care packages and necessities. I have a wife and daughter back home, and at times it’s easy to feel isolated. The USO support means everything knowing that we have an organization behind us.”



Wilmer Valderrama attended the event as a USO Global ambassador to reenforce that support. During the dinner and social portion, Valderrama took the time to meet with Soldiers, taking pictures, and thanking them for their service.



Valderrama, an actor, is often best remembered for roles on “That 70s Show” and “NCIS.” He participated in his first USO tour in 2007, which cemented his passion for giving back to service members. Valderrama has enjoyed entertaining military audiences for almost 20 years.



Valderrama’s longstanding involvement with the USO demonstrates the importance of these engagements. Since his first USO tour in 2007, Valderrama has dedicated himself to supporting military personnel. He has interacted with thousands of service members while visiting various locations around the world. Many of these visits have left lasting impressions on both him and the service members.



During this trip, Soldiers went on a tour of the Warsaw Uprising Museum and the New Army Museum. They received a guided tour of both museums and were afforded an opportunity to experience the city of Warsaw. Museum tours like these are designed to enrich the cultural experience of Soldiers currently stationed in Poland. By visiting cultural landmarks, Soldiers better understand the country where they serve.



Staff Sgt. John Mateja, a chaplain’s assistant stationed in Poznan, participated by leading a group of Soldiers on a tour through the museum. “These trips help us reach common values with our Polish partners and strengthen the relationship with the Polish Soldiers we serve alongside every day ” said Mateja. “It’s a great way for our Soldiers to do something fun and build memories and relationships.”



More than 50 Soldiers attended the museums and dinner as part of the event.



The USO’s mission extends far beyond entertainment; it serves as a vital support system for Soldiers stationed far from home. Initiatives like the Global Ambassador Program raise awareness of the USO’s mission and provide Soldiers with opportunities to meet high-profile leaders and entertainers. These interactions remind service members that their sacrifices are recognized and valued by those back home. As one Soldier noted during the trip, meeting with figures like the U.S. Ambassador and Valderrama provides a morale boost and reinforces the bond between the military and civilian communities.



“The USO has provided everything from the opportunity to travel and see the country we are in to contact home consistently,” said Sgt. 1st Class Connie Huff, a finance specialist on rotation in Poznan. “Their support means a lot and a brings a little piece of home to wherever you are.”

