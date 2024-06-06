Bomber Task Force Europe Integrates with Partners and Allies

RAF FAIRFORD, ENGLAND– Four U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron began flying missions in support of Bomber Task Force 24-3 at RAF Fairford, England, May 24, 2024.



As of June 7, 2024, the 69th EBS has conducted integrated operations with Cyprus, France, Germany, Lithuania, Morocco, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, in an effort to increase military interoperability among the partner nations.



“The whole concept of the Bomber Task Force is built not only around deterrence, but also Ally building,” said Lt. Col. Brandon Wheeler, commander of the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron.



Our goal is to support our partners in EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM, said Capt. Chris Gonzalez, the 69th EBS pilot and operations scheduler. The biggest impact the BTF can have is showing our partners we have their backs.



NATO Agile Combat Employment doctrine states that today’s global environment requires the ability to rapidly deploy and sustain operations from great distances. Through collaborative work with Allies and partners, the U.S. provides forces with the resources and infrastructure necessary to meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow.



“We’re flying missions out here to show a presence,” said Gonzalez. “It really shows all of our Allies that we are able to show up and support them.”



NATO Allies and partner air forces can be deployed anytime, anywhere. BTF 24-3 is a

demonstration of cooperation, collaboration, interoperability, and solidarity to promote peace and security.



“I don’t think there is any question that if the United States puts its weight of effort behind something, that we can make it happen,” said Wheeler.



“I’m always proud of the team,” said Wheeler. “Whether we’re at home or operating abroad, we’ve really got a great team behind it all.”

Date Taken: 06.07.2024