Making the 24th MEU (SOC)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C.—II Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) certified the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) for deployment with the designation Special Operations Capable (SOC), validating their proficiency as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) specifically trained for and capable of integrating with, enabling, and supporting special operations in the maritime domain.



This certification and designation follow the completion of the 24th MEU (SOC)’s final at-sea certification event, Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX), on May 12th, 2024. This marked the end of their enhanced pre-deployment training program (PTP) and set conditions for their scheduled deployment with the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (ARG). Now operating in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operation, the 24th MEU (SOC) can provide SOF-enabling, complementary capabilities that broaden geographic combatant commanders’ options when considering responses to a variety of essential campaigning and crisis response options in their areas of operation.



“The 24th MEU (SOC) has demonstrated a high level of competency and proficiency in all mission sets throughout the enhanced pre-deployment training pipeline in preparation for their deployment,” said Lt. Gen. David Ottignon, commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force.



The enhanced PTP focuses on MEU mission essential tasks and includes SOF training opportunities to build MEU/SOF-integration, interoperability, and interdependence (I3) in preparation for a deployment. The enhanced PTP also includes training with governmental agencies, including the Department of State, embassy teams, and disaster assistance personnel. This builds familiarity, trust, and confidence with SOF partners and develops an understanding of external governmental agency processes. Throughout the enhanced PTP, the 24th MEU (SOC) implemented multiple integrated training events with governmental agency personnel and U.S. Special Operating Forces, including elements of U.S. Army Special Operations Forces, Naval Special Warfare Forces, U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team, and Marine Corps Special Operations Forces.



“From personal experience, close coordination and training between conventional forces and SOF will pay dividends if/when we operate together in theater. The enhanced PTP was an opportunity to build the trust and relationships necessary to help us navigate the complex current operating environment with our SOF partners” said Col. Todd Mahar, 24th MEU (SOC) commanding officer. “As the 24th MEU (SOC), we bring a well-rounded, highly trained amphibious force with unique maritime capabilities set that can complement, support, and benefit the joint force.”



Upon demonstrating proficiency in MEU MAGTF mission essential tasks and SOF-I3 support during the enhanced PTP, the 24th MEU (SOC) was certified for deployment and designated as SOC. The 24th MEU (SOC)’s certification exercise, COMPTUEX, was conducted with Wasp ARG under the dual supervision and evaluation of Expeditionary Operations Training Group, II MEF and Carrier Strike Group Four. Together as formidable amphibious force, the Wasp ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is a proven combined-arms Naval warfighting team that blends their capabilities to better support geographic combatant commanders, and when required, theater special operations commanders and joint task force commanders.



“The concept of the MEU (SOC) is not new,” said Ottignon. “The present MEU (SOC) program is a return to our maritime and littoral roots, while incorporating the modern training representative of the current dynamic security environment that II MEF forces may face.”



The MEU (SOC) program was originally developed in 1985 by the 28th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Paul X. Kelley, then undertaken by II MEF. The 26 Marine Amphibious Unit, predecessor to the 26th MEU, was the first unit to be designated as SOC. The re-designation of the 26th MEU (SOC) in 2023 was the first in more than a decade for II MEF and the Marine Corps. The 24th MEU is the second MEU in the past year to be designated SOC.



The Wasp ARG and embarked 24th MEU (SOC) are currently conducting operations in U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations to support high-end warfighting exercises while demonstrating speed and agility operating in a dynamic security environment. The 24th MEU (SOC) is composed of a command element, Battalion Landing Team 1/8 as the Ground Combat Element, Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (Reinforced) as the Aviation Combat Element, and Combat Logistics Battalion 24 as the Logistics Combat Element.

