Marine Corps Completes Environmental Assessment for Modernization of Ground Forces

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – The Marine Corps has completed the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process for Ground Forces Modernization at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) and prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) of the proposed action. The EA involved a detailed analysis, extensive consultations with local community and government agencies, and full consideration of public comments. Based on the results of that analysis, the Marine Corps has determined that an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required and has prepared a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) document. The EA, FONSI, all accompanying documents, and additional information can be found at: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Resources-Services/Pertinent-Information/Ground-Forces-Modernization-EA/



In accordance with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), the Marine Corps consulted with the State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD), Native Hawaiian Organizations (NHO), interested parties, and the public regarding a determination of adverse effect/no adverse effect to historic properties resulting from the proposed action. As a result of the consultation process, the Marine Corps determined the proposed undertaking would not result in an adverse effect on historic properties.



Pursuant to Section 7(a)(2) of the Endangered Species Act (ESA), the Marine Corps conducted informal consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) regarding potential impacts to ESA-listed species. In January 2024, the Marine Corps prepared a Final Biological Assessment to initiate informal consultation with the USFWS, Pacific Islands Office, under section 7 of the ESA. The USFWS reviewed and concurred with the Marine Corps’ determination that the equipment transition, preferred facilities’ construction component and the preferred training alternative (Alternative 1) would have no effect or may affect, but is not likely to adversely affect, ESA-listed species at MCB Hawaii Kaneohe Bay, MCTAB, and Puʻuloa Range Training Facility.



The EA also summarized findings of impacts to environmental resources such as noise, air quality, water resources, cultural resources, terrestrial biological resources, public health and safety, transportation, and cumulative effects. When considering impacts, it is important to understand that the proposed action involves training with modernized equipment that performs similarly to existing legacy equipment, and takes place on the same ranges, in the same areas, and at a similar tempo.



The purpose of the proposed action is to modernize existing Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii. The proposed action is to modernize equipment, infrastructure, and training for Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii, enabling them to meet U.S. Marine Corps responsibilities set forth in Title 10 United States Code (USC) Section 8063 in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). The proposed modernized equipment consists of newer versions of existing equipment historically used by Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii. Significantly, this modernized equipment replaces existing legacy equipment, and is not additive to personnel or use of existing ranges. The type, tempo, and location of training would be similar to the training that occurs now.



The importance of this modernization effort to Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii cannot be overstated. The 2022 National Defense Strategy, the Secretary of Defense 2022 Planning Guidance, and the Commandant of the Marine Corps 2019 Planning Guidance redirected the Marine Corps’ mission, with special emphasis on the Pacific. This shift in mission, along with technological advancements in equipment sets, requires adjustments in how the Marine Corps organizes, trains, and equips its force. As part of this restructuring, Marine Corps ground forces require additional capabilities and equipment to support the Marine Corps’ evolving mission.



The types of equipment modernization are the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS), the Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) and Light MADIS (L-MADIS), and the AN/TPS 80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (G/ATOR). The changes are evolutions of existing equipment and combat capabilities that will allow Marine Corps ground forces in Hawaii to operate to the training standards consistent with Stand-in Forces and Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations (EABO) concepts. The proposed modernization also includes facilities at MCB Hawaii Kaneohe Bay. The facility construction and equipment modernization portions of the proposed action would be implemented over an 8-year period from Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 through FY 2031.



For information concerning the EA and resulting FONSI, please contact Maj Jordan Fox, MCBH Communication Strategy and Operations, at jordan.fox@usmc.mil.



