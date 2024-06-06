Anniversary Spotlight: CFAY’s Sponsorship on Demand Makes An Impact

Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan - Lt. Justin Strauss, the installation's prospective officer-in-charge...... read more read more Photo By James Kimber | YOKOSUKA, Japan - Lt. Justin Strauss, the installation's prospective officer-in-charge of Transient Personnel Unit, video calls in to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's Sponsorship on Demand from his assigned quarters at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island June 6, 2024. Sponsorship on Demand is a virtual program providing incoming personnel of any military rank or civilian employment title, accompanied or unaccompanied, regardless of gaining command direct access to installation experts from the Fleet and Family Support Center, Navy Housing, School Liaison Office, Chapel of Hope, Public Affairs Office, among other facilities to get the correct answer to their questions about Yokosuka. Strauss received answers to his questions on driver's licensing requirements in Japan, vehicle purchases and registration, and learned what resources are available to his dependents here that are comparable to what they have in the States. Other callers received information on housing assignments, clarification on authorized government travel credit card uses, Navy Lodge reservations, and how to reach their respective command ombudsman. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber) see less | View Image Page

YOKOSUKA, Japan - As the bustling PCS season commences at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), the community marks the first anniversary of the revolutionary "Sponsorship on Demand" program. This initiative, launched a year ago, has transformed the PCS experience, providing a virtual one-stop shop of personalized information and support for service members, civilians, and their families transitioning to new assignments in Yokosuka.



With the pending forward deployment of the USS George Washington (CVN 73) to Yokosuka, this year promises to be one of the largest PCS seasons in over a decade. The George Washington, which previously served in Yokosuka from 2008 to 2015, returns to replace the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier.



Capt. Les Sobol, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, emphasized the significance of this transition, “This isn’t just a change of ships; it represents a significant transition for our entire community. We are welcoming a primarily new crew and their families, while others are transitioning out with the Ronald Reagan.”



The "Sponsorship on Demand" program, developed under the leadership of Capt. Sobol and the hard work of the CFAY Work and Family Life (WFL) team, aims to alleviate the stress associated with PCS moves, especially for those going overseas. The initiative leverages the expertise of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who provide real-time, personalized assistance via a virtual platform and call center.



Larry Criner, acting N9 Fleet and Family Readiness Director, highlighted the program’s impact, “PCS moves have always been stressful.



Sponsorship on Demand alleviates this stress by connecting incoming personnel with individuals who have firsthand experience and can provide precise information.”



The success of the "Sponsorship on Demand" program is attributed to the collaborative efforts of various departments within CFAY, including the Ombudsman, PAO, School Liaison, Safety, Hospital, Housing, CYP, FAST, Veterinarian, Security, Navy Lodge, and the Chapel. This collective approach ensures a comprehensive strategy that smooths PCS transitions.

Justin M. Keller, Lead Public Affairs Specialist at CFAY, shared insights on the initiative’s communication strategy: “Accurate information is crucial for a smooth transition. So our communications goal with the initiative is to ensure that everyone has access to the most current, accurate, and helpful information for their journey here, directly from our subject matter experts.”



As CFAY continues to support the large influx of new personnel due to the George Washington’s arrival, the "Sponsorship on Demand" program, now celebrating its one-year anniversary, stands more ready than ever to assist. The initiative, already recognized for its transformative impact, has the potential to become a best practice for the entire Navy community, setting a new standard for PCS transitions.



Yokosuka "Sponsorship on Demand" sessions are held every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. Japan Standard Time (JST). The direct call-in link to join the virtual sessions can be found on the CFAY official website homepage. For more information and resources, you can email FFSCinfo@us.navy.mil, visit the CFAY "Welcome Aboard" webpage, or subscribe to the "My CFAY Weekly" newsletter. Stay connected through the CFAY official podcast, “The Giant Voice,” found on your favorite podcast platforms and social media pages.