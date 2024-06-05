Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Pacific Awards $98 Million Contract for Work in the Pacific

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Story by Krista Cummins 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific awarded a $98 million cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification contract to AECOM Technical Services Inc., of Los Angeles, California on June 3 for environmental services primarily within the Pacific area of operation (AOR).

    The modification provides for an increase in contract capacity to support additional requirements of the Navy, primarily in the Environmental Restoration Navy program, as well as for Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill projects.

    Work on this contract will be performed in Hawaii, Guam, other areas of the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including Northwest and Southwest regions of the U.S., Atlantic and Mid-Atlantic regions of the U.S., and other areas in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Order on the work is expected to be completed by January 2028.

