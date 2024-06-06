Albuquerque District hosts Business Opportunities Open House

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District hosted a Business Opportunities Open House (BOOH) at the Albuquerque Convention Center, March 21, 2024.



This year, 280 people registered for the event, an increase of 17% from 2023.



Lt. Col. Jerre Hansbrough, commander, USACE-Albuquerque District, said several participants told him it was the best BOOH they go to as it’s the most open and easy to work with.



The annual Business Opportunities Open House focuses on facilitating partnerships with businesses and highlighting contract opportunities with the district.



During the event, attendees were able to network with district leadership, programs and project managers, Engineering and Construction Division technical staff, contracting specialists, and small business deputies from USACE’s Los Angeles and Sacramento districts.



There were also informational sessions specific to the district’s MEGA Environmental Restoration Services MATOC and upcoming AE contract requirements.



The district’s Safety Office also was there sharing information about the newly published EM 385-1-1 and new mandatory requirements.



In addition to the Albuquerque District team, special guests included representatives from the Small Business Administration, APEX Accelerators, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency, representatives from Kirtland and Cannon air force bases, and the Society of American Military Engineers.



Visit www.spa.usace.army.mil/Business-With-Us/Small-Business-Program to learn more about doing business with USACE and the Small Business Program.

