The Fort Buchanan Relocation Readiness Program is here to help!

Sigfredo Pérez, Army Community Service Specialists poses for a photo in front of an ACS display, at Fort Buchanan, June 4. The installation's Relocation Readiness Program, under the Army Community Service (ACS), announced on June 4 that its services are available to all service members, regardless of their branch, while on Permanent Change of Station status. For more information about the Relocation Readiness Program, contact Sigfredo Perez at (787) 707-3682 or sigfredo.perez.civ@army.mil.

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO-- The installation's Relocation Readiness Program, under the Army Community Service (ACS), announced on June 4 that its services are available to all service members, regardless of their branch, while on Permanent Change of Station status.



As the only U.S. Army Installation in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan in-processes and out-processes many service members from all military branches every year. ACS helps these service members, and their families smooth their relocation through the Relocation Readiness Program.



"An example of our services is a class about relocation support for kids. The intention is to brief parents about what they need to know to ensure that their kids are worry-free and stress-free as part of the Permanent Change of Station move. It's important that the parents are prepared to handle their children's behavior, assist them, and get at ease with the move," said Sigfredo Perez, Fort Buchanan ACS specialist.



According to Army Regulation 608-1, the following personnel is eligible to receive ACS services:

a- All active duty and retired military personnel and their Family members.



b- Members of the Army National Guard/Army National Guard of the United States (ARNG) and the U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) and their identification (ID) card eligible Family members are eligible for full access to installation ACS service while on active duty and during the first year post mobilization, after which time, and for so long as the Soldier remains a member of the ARNG or USAR, eligibility is retained on a space available basis.



c- Army appropriated fund (APF) and non-appropriated fund (NAF) civilian employees and their Family members.



d- Family members of prisoners of war or personnel missing in action.



e- Surviving Family members of military personnel who died while on active duty.



f- In overseas commands, the commander will determine eligibility according to international treaties and agreements



For more information about the Relocation Readiness Program, contact Sigfredo Perez at (787) 707-3682 or sigfredo.perez.civ@army.mil.



With an annual investment in the local economy of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.