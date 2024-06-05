Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 1 Soldier and 1 Civilian at retirement ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois – One Soldier and one Department of the Army Civilian were honored for their service to the nation during a Rock Island Arsenal quarterly retirement ceremony here June 6 at Heritage Hall.

Dan Reilly, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, hosted the event. Reilly urged the retirees to see their retirement not as the end of something, but as the beginning of something else.



“Retirement marks the beginning of something special,” said Reilly. “Which I hope is something, fun, and interesting and productive. Both of you gave so much, but you still have a lot left to give,” he said. “The difference is, now maybe you’ll get a chance to do what you want to do it on your terms… and in ways you may have only dreamed of, but the demands of your positions had not allowed you to do it until now.”



The retirees are:



• Sgt. First Class Keith Nicholas, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, who retires after 20 years of service. Nicholas, a native of the Virgin Islands, plans to work for the Department of Homeland Security.



• Kenneth VanSickle, who is retiring after 15 years as a production quality manager for the Close Combat System Munition Team, Joint Munitions Command. VanSickle, who came to JMC with over 30 years’ experience in the private sector, plans on spending time with his family and hiking all the national parks.



During the ceremony, they were presented with retirement awards and pins. Nicholas was also presented with framed retirement certificates signed by Gen. Randy A. George, Chief of Staff, U.S. Army.



Reilly ended his remarks by telling the retirees that, “we are better as a nation for your service.”

