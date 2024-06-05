173rd SFS members deployment qualify in Hawai’i

Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 173rd Security Forces Squadron from Kingsley Field, Oregon pose for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen from the 173rd Security Forces Squadron from Kingsley Field, Oregon pose for a group photo, during their annual training exercise May 4, 2024 at Marine Corps Air Station at Kaneohe Bay in Oahu, Hawai'i. The Kingsley Field range does not support these weapons systems, so the team had to travel outside of the unit to participate in this necessary training for future deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Is spending two weeks in Hawai’i shooting machine guns on a military range on anyone’s bucket list? Twenty-eight 173rd Security Forces Squadron defenders did just that in early May for their annual training.



Maj. Ryan Fisher, the 173rd SFS commander, said that qualifying on light and medium machine guns is an annual requirement for security forces defenders.



“The Kingsley Field range is not rated to support these weapons systems, which force us to travel to other ranges to meet this requirement,” he said. “Additionally, with the upcoming deployments, we needed to train on specific combat focused topics to ensure that our defenders are as prepared as possible.”



The training started with three days of classroom instruction and hands on weapons classes while still at Kingsley Field, and then the group flew on a C-130J from the 123rd Airlift Wing to Oahu.



“Based on our experience at other ranges and facilities, Hawai’i quickly rose to the top of the list as viable option for great training facilities at a low cost,” said Fisher. The 173rd SFS Combat Arms Team coordinated directly with the Marine Corps Air Station at Kaneohe Bay and secured a training area exclusively for their use complete with “pop-up” targets rated for the weapons systems.



Fisher laughed saying this wasn’t your typical Air Force Hawai’i TDY. “The defenders were sleeping in ten person tents in an Army training area on Schofield Barracks and meals were coordinated through the Army and Marines’ dining facilities,” said Fisher. “And the ranges were some of the most picturesque I have been on.”



One of the biggest benefits of the is training was the exposure to a joint environment, said Fisher.



“Many of Security Forces deployments are in a joint service environment with the Army and Marines,” he said. “While we didn’t have any official training with the other services, we were shoulder to shoulder with them on their bases, DFACs, and had the opportunity observe a live fire of some of the Army’s 105mm Howitzers.”



The squadron also took the opportunity to work on team building during this training--living and working closely in a very small space for multiple days.



“Exposing some of the younger members to different aspects of the military outside of Kingsley Field was huge; it was the first time for many that they had flown on a military aircraft,” said Fisher.



The group also completed a hike to the top of Koko Head, 0.8 miles each direction, with 900+ feet of elevation gain for a physical challenge. “Koko Head is a physical challenge for everyone! Walking up such a steep hill is a tangible metaphor demonstrating the value of doing something challenging to gain a new perspective, like being able to see half the island,” he added.



Fisher says this training event would not have been possible without the assistance and support of multiple Team Kingsley members from Finance, Plans, Logistics, the 270th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and everything in between. “Finally, thanks to all the defenders and security forces staff that put in so many hours planning this exercise,” he added.