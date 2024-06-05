Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partners locate and tow vessel near Kelleys Island

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    June 6, 2024
    Lt. Kyle Rivera
    (313) 910-1234/Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil

    DETROIT — U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit and Station Marblehead coordinate with Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Erie County Dispatch to locate and tow a disabled vessel with four people aboard on Lake Erie 6.5 miles northeast of Kelleys Island, Ohio, today at approximately 4 a.m.

    At approximately 4 a.m., the boaters aboard the disabled vessel used an SOS application on their cellphone before the loss of signal caused them to be transferred from Erie County Dispatch to JRCC Trenton.

    Erie County Dispatch provided the Coast Guard with the initial report acquired before being disconnected from the boater. JRCC Trenton provided the Coast Guard with amplifying information, including the location of the disabled vessel.

    Coast Guard Station Marblehead 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew was launched at 4:37 a.m. and located the disabled vessel at 5:10 a.m. before placing them in a tow. Station Marblehead RB-M crew moored the vessel at Seaway Marina on Kelleys Island.

    During a debrief, the RB-M crew was informed that the boaters were unfamiliar with the Great Lakes and that the vessel initially became disabled around 6 p.m. the night before, but they were unable to call for assistance due to no cellphone reception.

    “Thanks to the swift coordination between our command center, JRCC, and Erie County Dispatch, we were able to launch our RB-M and get on scene as quickly and safely as possible,” said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Cory Nussbaum, Station Marblehead Coxswain. “Without a marine radio, the boaters were at the mercy of their cellphone reception and were unable to contact emergency services sooner.”

    The primary method to contact the Coast Guard in case of an emergency on the water is via channel 16 on a Very High Frequency (VHF) Marine Radio.

    The Coast Guard recommends having more than one form of communication when recreating on the water, should you be unable to use a marine radio. A cellphone can be used to dial 911, if you are unable to contact the Coast Guard via VHF-FM channel 16.

    For more information or any inquiries regarding this press release, please contact Lt. Kyle Rivera, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer at (313) 910-1234 or via email at Kyle.P.Rivera@uscg.mil.

    -USCG-

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US
