Cadet touts fierce work ethic, determination as keys to success

Photo By Stephen Roughton | Cadet 1st Class Hilary Nolen takes a selfie with her fellow Class of 2024 cadets on the Terrazzo. Nolen will graduate from the U.S. Air Force Academy May 30 with a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering. (Courtesy photo provided by Cadet 1st Class Hilary Nolen)

By Randy Roughton

U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications



U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo. – Few things came easy for Cadet 1st Class Hilary Nolen. In 2003, a year after she was born in Vietnam, Nolen’s parents emigrated with her to the United States. Though her first words were in Vietnamese, she soon adapted and learned English. Growing up in a northeastern Alabama area with few other Asians, school and fitting in with her peers proved significant challenges.



“My mom is my hero and my best friend, but she was only 17 when I was born,” Nolen said. “Middle school was a particularly difficult time for me. I felt I had to grow up fast and figure out things on my own. I had so many changes going on around me during a time I was trying to figure out my identity.”



Nolen overcame cultural obstacles and childhood upheavals to secure an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020. She said while academics have continued to be a struggle, she attributes her success here to working hard, maintaining a positive attitude and remaining open to opportunities. As a result of her determination to succeed, she will be one of only three female cadets to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering May 30.

An Academy education seemed like an impossible dream while Nolen was growing up in Gadsden, Alabama. She experienced angst from living in a region where she seemingly looked different than everyone else.

Two close family friends inspired Nolen to seek an Academy appointment during her junior year. One is a retired U.S. Air Force major general and the other a retired chief master sergeant.

“I was thinking, ‘how am I going to find a job because I wanted to do something that would make me feel I had a purpose?’” Nolen said. “I just wanted to do something worthwhile with my life.”

Nolen learned early in her education that she needed to put in extra work to obtain the goals she set for herself. She brought the same thinking to the Academy.

“I never walked into a classroom thinking I was the smartest,” Nolen said. “However, I knew I could work the hardest and be on par with everyone’s level, even if it took some sleepless nights. The same was true of my major. I worked my tail off. My mom always taught me that things might not be set up best for you but if you have enough passion and put in the time and effort, you will be where you need to be.”

After Nolen’s freshman year, she discovered a role that would help define the last three years of her cadet career. An upper-class cadet introduced her to the Center for Character and Leadership Development and the National Character and Leadership Development Symposium. This opportunity appealed to Nolen because growing up, she loved listening to her mother’s stories of family members in Vietnam; now she could hear experiences from a varied range of speakers.

“NCLS is a great opportunity for everyone to learn and experience a different perspective or way of thinking. It gave me an idea of what it means to be a follower and a leader and to do something that had a bigger purpose,” Nolen said. “The purpose of the NCLS team I led is to integrate our speakers throughout all of the base’s mission elements,” Nolen said. “We create off-the-stage engagement activities for our speakers. We pair them with students in academic classes and connect them with cadet clubs and athletic teams. Planning an event where Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin met with the swim teams was a highlight from this past year’s symposium. I also had the opportunity to plan and lead a three-day developmental experience for 10 high school students from the Military Child Education Coalition.”

Through her work with CCLD Assistant Professor Dr. Michele Johnson, Nolen learned to recognize leaders she wants to emulate. Johnson, also the NCLS integration team lead, sees Nolen excel in her commitment to being a leader of character.

“It has been so rewarding to watch Cadet Nolen grow as a leader,” Johnson said. “She went from a third-class cadet on the team to leading a team of seven who planned and executed 124 events for our NCLS speakers and cadets. Hilary focused on building our team through creating strong connections among our members, ensuring they would thrive in our busiest planning periods.”

After graduation, Nolen will pursue a master’s degree in electrical engineering at the Air Force Institute of Technology. She will then begin her career as a U.S. Air Force electrical engineering officer.

Coming to the end of her Academy journey, Nolen now has a different perspective on the many late nights she spent testing electronics in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering lab.

“I did that with some of my best friends in the major and formed some really great relationships,” Nolen said. “The person who walked up the Core Values ramp four years ago and the woman walking across the stage at graduation are two different people. I can’t tell you the moment I changed but over the course of time, I definitely became a better person. I no longer feel like I am struggling to keep my head above water; I now feel successful.”